Russians want equal rights over nuclear energy

A deal on Iran’s nuclear program should guarantee equal rights for all parties, including Russia, which is subject to Western sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian government said on Monday, which could delay the end of the negotiations.

Iran had said today that it expected Russia to communicate “details” of its new demands on the United States. As optimistic statements were made about an imminent deal at the Vienna talks, Russia last Saturday demanded a guarantee from the United States that sanctions would not affect its cooperation with Iran.

Agreed by Iran, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and Germany, the 2015 agreement seeks to prevent Iran from acquiring the atomic bomb, which the country has always denied seeking. Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri will return to Tehran on Monday night for “consultations”, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported.

In recent days, optimistic statements have proliferated about the possibility of an imminent agreement in the negotiations in Vienna. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Tehran “is aware of the statements made in this regard by the head of Russian diplomacy Sergei Lavrov to the media”, and that the Iranian government “hopes to have details through diplomatic channels”.

The agreement has been weakened since 2018, when Washington decided to unilaterally disassociate and reimpose sanctions against the Islamic Republic. In response, Iran stopped honoring its agreed commitments. With the negotiations in Vienna, the objective is for Washington to rejoin the agreement and for Iran to return to fulfilling its commitments.

Russia plays a central role in implementing the 2015 agreement, especially Tehran’s surplus enriched uranium.

According to a report by IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), Iranian reserves of enriched uranium exceed the limit authorized by the 2015 agreement by more than 15 times.

Equal rights

The process to reinstate the agreement “should ensure that all its participants have equal rights with regard to the free development of their cooperation in all fields, without any discrimination”, reads a statement from the Russian embassy in Tehran, after a telephone conversation. occurred today between the heads of Iranian diplomacy, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and Russian, Sergei Lavrov.

“Underlining his opposition to the war and the application of sanctions, Amir Abdollahian stated that it was evident that the atmosphere of sanctions should not affect Iran’s cooperation with other countries, including Russia,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

“It is important that Iran’s peaceful cooperation with other countries, including Russia, is not subject to sanctions, especially if they are sanctions imposed by a country and not the United Nations,” Khatibzadeh added. “So far, Russia has taken a constructive approach to reaching a collective agreement in Vienna,” he emphasized.

On Sunday, the United States called Moscow’s new demands “irrelevant” and argued that sanctions imposed on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine “have nothing to do” with the dossier on Iran’s nuclear program.

The head of Iranian diplomacy warned on Monday that his country would not allow “any external factor to affect its national interests in the course of the Vienna negotiations”, but did not elaborate.

The coming days are seen as decisive for Westerners, as they believe that given the current pace of Iran’s nuclear progress, the deal will soon be out of date.

However, on Monday, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, accused Washington of delaying the conclusion of a deal in Vienna, and urged him to take “a political decision” to achieve it.

“The prospect of a deal in Vienna remains uncertain given Washington’s delay in making a political decision,” he wrote on Twitter.