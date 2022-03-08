Samsung is the target of complaints from users for slowness in 10 thousand apps

Samsung has been involved in a controversy recently after being accused by users of having slowed down the performance of thousands of applications. According to what has been reported, the company would have made this decision on purpose. The reason would be linked to the Game Optimizing Service (GOS) feature. The company, however, denies that this news is true.

See too: 6 big news that WhatsApp is holding to launch soon

According to users, famous apps like Spotify, TikTok and Samsung Pay have joined the dance. These digital programs would be suffering from slowdowns on certain branded devices. Among the affected models would be the Galaxy S22, a recent launch by Samsung.

Complaints imply cheating in performance meters

Also according to user accusations, the company could be cheating in benchmark software. That is, the programs that evaluate the performance of the device would be induced to error. Supposedly, the company makes the smartphone use the most of the processing when subjected to some kind of analysis.

There is a list of devices that are included in the complaints and it involves countless models. Twitter users and South Korean forums have already had access to the ranking of devices that suffer from the recent slowdown.

Users complain about slowness of famous apps on Samsung phones

Among the applications that showed some kind of oscillation in performance, in addition to those mentioned above, are:

Instagram;

LinkedIn;

Microsoft Apps;

google apps;

Netflix;

Discord;

Samsung Secure Folder;

Samsung Cloud;

Samsung Pass.

In all, there were 10,000 applications listed as representing Samsung’s alleged failure.

Samsung’s Note on User Complaint

In a note released by the Techtudo, the South Korean company says it plans to upgrade the game optimization service. This way, users will have more control over how this feature works. However, Samsung denies that GOS is the problem.

the blog naver says BigTech is working hard to resolve the issue. They compare the effort with the same one adopted during the recall of the Galaxy Note 7, which became popular with the risk of battery explosion.