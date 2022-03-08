Samsung suffers hack attack and confirms breach in Galaxy device source codes

Samsung confirmed on Monday that it had been the target of a hacker attack and that there had been “a security breach related to certain internal company data.”

According to the company, an “initial analysis” pointed out that “the breach involves some source code related to the functioning of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees”.

The South Korean giant did not specify in its statement how many devices or which models of the Galaxy line were affected. According to specialized websites, the pronouncement comes after a hacker group claims that it has 190 GB of data stolen from Samsung,

In the statement, the company limited itself to saying that it reinforced its security system “immediately after the incident was discovered” and that it implements “measures to prevent further incidents of this type”.

It also said that, at the moment, it does not foresee “any impact to our business or customers” and that it will continue to serve its customers “without interruption”.

See Samsung’s official statement on the incident below:

“We were recently informed that there was a security breach related to certain internal company data. Immediately after the incident was discovered, we strengthened our security system. According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code related to the functioning of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees. At this time, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further incidents of this type and will continue to serve our customers without interruption.”

