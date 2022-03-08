See which are the best and worst countries to be a woman in terms of inclusion, justice and security | Women’s Day

Brazil is the 80th place (tied with Fiji and Suriname) in a ranking looking at quality of life for women . The study “Women, Peace and Security Index”, created by the Institute for Women at Georgetown University, is based on data measuring women’s inclusion, access to justice and security in 170 countries.

The index captures and quantifies the three dimensions of women’s inclusion (economic, social and political), justice (formal laws and informal discrimination) and security (at the individual, community and social levels) through 11 indicators.

Three European countries lead the ranking: Norway (0.922), Finland (0.922) and Iceland (0.907). Afghanistan (0.278), Syria (0.375) and Yemen (0.388) are at the bottom. Brazil obtained an average of 0.734. The global average is 0.721.

“WPS Index trends show that the global advancement of women’s status has slowed and disparities have widened across countries,” the report warns.

For the study’s lead author, Jeni Klugman, the Covid-19 pandemic contributed to the slowdown in progress rates. “Covid-19 has widened gender disparities in paid employment and care burdens, and increased the risks of intimate partner violence.”

Norway (0.922) Finland (0.909) Iceland (0.907) Denmark (0.903) Luxembourg (0.899) Switzerland (0.898) Sweden (0.895) Austria (0.891) United Kingdom (0.888) Netherlands (0.885)

The top 4 are Nordic countries. The report reinforces that these positions are associated with progressive public policies.

“The great achievements on the fronts of inclusion and justice can be attributed, at least in part, to public policies that promote a dual-income model. In Nordic countries, gender differences in labor force participation are small. They also guarantee parental leave for mothers and fathers,” the researchers explain.

On equal employment, the report also points out that in 2018 Iceland became the first country to require companies with at least 25 employees to prove they were paying men and women equally.

Afghanistan (0.278) Syria (0.375) Yemen (0.388) Pakistan (0.476) Iraq (0.516) South Sudan (0.541) Chad (0.547) Democratic Republic of Congo (0.547) Sudan (0.556) Sierra Leone (0.563)

In all ten of the poorest countries, women, on average, have completed no more than primary school, at least 16% of women have experienced violence at the hands of their intimate partner in the past year, and no more than one woman in three You have access to your own bank account.

Brazil occupies the 80th place in the ranking, alongside Fiji and Suriname, and had the worst score among the countries of the Americas and the Caribbean when it came to parliamentary representation – 14.8% (the maximum was 50%). In Norway, this figure is 45.6%. The global average is 25.5%.

According to the study, Latin America performs poorly in community security, with just over one woman in three feeling safe walking alone in their neighborhood at nightcompared to nearly four out of five women in East Asia and the Pacific.

In this regard, the percentage in Brazil was 31.5%. By comparison, Norway, the top 1 in the ranking, recorded 89.5%.

3 of 3 One in four women over 16 years old suffered some form of violence in 2020 in Brazil — Photo: LoloStock via Adobe Stock One in four women over the age of 16 suffered some form of violence in 2020 in Brazil — Photo: LoloStock via Adobe Stock

Domestic violence in the pandemic

A survey by the Datafolha Institute released in June 2021 pointed out that one in four women over 16 years old suffered some kind of violence in 2020 in Brazil, during the Covid pandemic. This means that around 17 million women (24.4%) have suffered physical, psychological or sexual violence.

‘It’s Not Love’: Victims of domestic violence tell of routine abuse and aggression in testimonies

Violence against women: know what a protective measure is for and how to request it

Among the forms of violence suffered, 18.6% answered that they were verbally offended, 6.3% were slapped, kicked or pushed, 5.4% had some type of sexual offense or forced intercourse, 3.1% were threatened with knife or firearm and 2.4% were beaten.

Another study, published in the journal “The Lancet” in 2022, indicated that 27% of women aged 15 to 49 years worldwide experienced physical and/or sexual violence from male partners during their lifetime. Of these, 13% were raped in the last 12 years of research (in 2018).

The study defined violence as: harmful physical, sexual and psychological behavior in the context of marriage or any other form of union. The women analyzed are married (or were), live with their partner or have a long-term relationship.