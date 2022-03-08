Sexual violence is a hallmark of war crimes against women | The subject

Among the violations that go beyond even the logic of an armed conflict, cases of rape as a war crime are weapons used, especially against women in a country under attack. On International Women’s Day, Flávia Piovesan, former national secretary of citizenship and former member of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, draws attention to this clipping.

“War situations are highly vulnerable and sexual violence has been a hallmark”, points out Flávia, in an interview with Renata Lo Prete. To illustrate the point, the jurist and lawyer refers to the 4,000 children who were born from the rapes committed against Rwandan women. In 1994, an International Criminal Court was established to investigate the genocide in Rwanda.

Last Tuesday (1st), the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, announced the opening of an investigation into war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, records have grown of residential areas targeted by bombs and missiles fired by Putin’s army – such as the recent episode captured by The New York Times, in which a video shows the moment a family is killed by a mortar round in Irpin, a town near Kiev.

It is a “war in real time”, says Flávia Piovesan. In episode #659 of The Subject, she explains that even in war there are laws that describe the “ethical and legal limits”, established from the Rome Statute, signed in 1998, and under the tutelage of the International Criminal Court.