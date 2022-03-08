Sony buys rights to famous Konami franchise, says rumor

Update 03/07/2022 17:45

The rumor was completely false, as announced by VGnewsinsider’s own Twitter profile, so there is no evidence that PlayStation would have purchased any famous IP from Konami. The user claims to have made the post to ‘attract followers’. Check it out below:

I was never meant to be a scooper. this account was meant to be essentially The Onion for game leaks. I started by posting an extremely vague rumor and posted it on reddit thinking i’ll maybe get 80 followers or something but it blew up (1/3) https://t.co/a6dbulcJll — Video Game Leaks (@VGnewsinsider) March 7, 2022

Original:

THE Sony may have bought the rights to a very popular franchise from Konami behind the scenes, according to a new rumor. The information came to light this Sunday (6) and was shared by the VGnewsinsider profile, through Twitter. The name of the series was not revealed, but it was naturally associated with the franchises. silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid by the fans.

Apparently, this rumor is related to another alleged leak shared by the same user at the end of February, which suggests that PlayStation would be working on the return of an extremely popular franchise as early as the last quarter of 2022. More information would be scheduled for next week of according to the profile.

“PlayStation privately acquired the rights to a very popular Konami IP, rumored to be the game I mentioned in my latest leak. More info next week,” the insider wrote.

PlayStation have privately acquired the rights to a very popular Konami IP, it is rumored to be the game I referred to in my earlier leak. more info next week — Video Game Leaks (@VGnewsinsider) March 6, 2022

While the credibility of this leak cannot be attested to, the timing is quite opportune for major revelations. According to Game Reactor journalist Eirik Hyldbakk, a new State of Play presentation is being prepared to reveal PlayStation news before the end of March. He claims to have received the information from several reliable sources within Sony.

“Four of my sources inside Sony, normally very reliable, and one outside the company told me last month that a new PlayStation State of Play is being planned for this week. One of the reasons I haven’t shared this earlier is that developers, some even at PlayStation Studios, have asked for the event to be postponed because they don’t want to take the spotlight off the horrible things that are happening right now.” Russia and Ukraine.

It is worth remembering that the conversations that silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid would be about to return have been around for a long time. One of the most notable signs, as anticipated by the Gematsu portal, is that the Kojima Productions would be working on a new silent Hillwith investments from Sony Interactive Entertainment. Hideo Kojima’s studio already has a history with the series, despite the sad cancellation of Silent Hills still in 2015.

Despite expectations, it is important to keep in mind that All this information is just speculation.. Developers and publishers have not yet officially commented on the matter, so it remains only to wait.