Sony did not acquire the rights to an IP from Konami; account is a parody

The internet, for a change, decided to report a rumor without any basis.

A random Twitter account named ‘Video Game Leaks’ said yesterday that Sony had acquired the rights to a popular intellectual property from Konami and that ‘more information would be given in the next week’.

Please note: the account has no past (it says your other account has been deleted, however), no reliable insider has mentioned it, and for some reason we will never understand, every website on the internet (except the PSX Brazil – worth noting) started reporting this rumor using this tweet as a source.

Now, as expected, it’s all a setup. First, the account put on the profile that it is a parody. Then she made posts saying it’s Froggerbeing developed by David Cage of Quantic Dream (which, of course, is a joke).

With that in mind, don’t believe any random post made on Twitter.

