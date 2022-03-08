Sony did not acquire the rights to an IP from Konami; account is a parody

Facebook

The internet, for a change, decided to report a rumor without any basis.

A random Twitter account named ‘Video Game Leaks’ said yesterday that Sony had acquired the rights to a popular intellectual property from Konami and that ‘more information would be given in the next week’.

PlayStation have privately acquired the rights to a very popular Konami IP, it is rumored to be the game I referred to in my earlier leak. more info next week — Video Game Leaks (@VGnewsinsider) March 6, 2022

Please note: the account has no past (it says your other account has been deleted, however), no reliable insider has mentioned it, and for some reason we will never understand, every website on the internet (except the PSX Brazil – worth noting) started reporting this rumor using this tweet as a source.

Now, as expected, it’s all a setup. First, the account put on the profile that it is a parody. Then she made posts saying it’s Froggerbeing developed by David Cage of Quantic Dream (which, of course, is a joke).

‘Frogger: Frogged and Loaded’ to be developed as a PlayStation Exclusive by Quantic Dream. You will play as Mark Frogger a crooked New York cop who doesn’t play by the rules and his sidekick Allwomen R-Whores described by David Cage himself as “accurate” (1/4) pic.twitter.com/4ZMTsSGFHH — Video Game Leaks (@VGnewsinsider) March 7, 2022

With that in mind, don’t believe any random post made on Twitter.