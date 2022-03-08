Sony improves console performance

Sony has released yet another update for the PS5. with the version 02.21-04.51.00 system software, the console receives improvements to improve performance. The patch was made available this Tuesday (08) and it will be necessary to download a file with about 872 MB to complete the installation.

The company did not specify exactly where the video game’s performance will perform best. Just like last time in December 2021, the notes only say that:

This system software update improves system performance.

To find out what changes with the new PS5 update it will be necessary to analyze the console during its daily use. That way, if the community discovers something relevant, we’ll let you know here on MyPS. Unfortunately, the arrival of the VRR, which was long-awaited, will be next time.

PS5 Update Didn’t Bring VRR, But Sony May Implement It Soon

The new PS5 update still hasn’t brought VRR, a feature capable of delivering dynamic resolutions, more stable frame rates when running certain games and better image quality. However, Sony has already started to support the tool on its TVs.

The expectation is that the Variable Refresh Rate, promised via the console update, will arrive soon via a future patch. Check out what happened!