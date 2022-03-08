Specific symptom caused by covid can last 24 hours a day

Some symptoms of covid-19 will last indefinitely, even after recovery from the disease, it is what is called long covid. Some people get headaches that come and go, others feel dizzy. However, a specific symptom of covid can last 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Some reports of this symptom on social media caught the attention of researchers at the Yale School of Medicine and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, who began to analyze the cases. Many of the recovered patients complained of a tingling and vibrating sensation in the body.

Credit: Damircudic/istockResearchers study tingling sensation caused by covid

According to one of the authors of the study, cardiologist Harlan Krumholz, from Yale University, the sensation comes to take away people’s peace. “Their bodies are no longer under their control and these symptoms are creating hell for them,” he told US media.

“I’ve talked to maybe five or 10 people who have thought about taking their lives because the symptoms are so severe,” he added.

Some volunteers who participated in the study reported that the internal vibrations started about 3 weeks after infection and continued after healing. “It started on my back and the back of my thighs. It felt like I was sitting on a vibrating massage chair.”

Other people said they experienced tremors that left them unable to hold a pen or fork, work, perform daily activities or sleep.

Credit: Simarik/istockTingling sensation or numbness can last for months after covid

24 hours a day

Recently, a senator from the state of Virginia, in the US, also reported a similar feeling to The Washington Post. He had covid-19 in 2020, but he still feels tingles “24/7” today.

“I tell people it feels like all my nerves have had five cups of coffee,” explained Democrat Tim Kaine.

According to Kaine, he had very mild symptoms of covid, which went away in weeks, however, the tingling in the nerves never stopped.

He went through a neurologist and had an MRI, but the doctor said everything looked normal. “I know how my body felt before I got covid, I know how it felt when I got covid and it didn’t go back to how it was before,” he said.

“I can do everything I could do before. I don’t lose sleep over it. It’s not painful, it’s not debilitating. It’s just weird, but for a lot of people it’s more than weird. It’s painful. It’s debilitating.”

long covid

This condition called long covid, in which symptoms remain for weeks or months after a coronavirus infection, is still little known to scientists. It is not yet possible to predict, for example, who will develop the condition, or for how long it will last.

Persistent post-covid symptoms can include neurological effects, mental confusion, heart problems, breathing problems, in addition to sensory experiences such as tingling, numbness or shock, which is called neuropathic pain.

“Within the study of other infections, we have already seen this happen, but within a pandemic this incidence is much higher. So, we encourage patients to seek help because the sooner they treat and undergo rehabilitation therapy, we can try to shorten the time of this suffering”, explains Jamile Pereira, who is an anesthesiologist and pain specialist at the University of São Paulo. (USP).