State of Play will be presented this Wednesday (09)

Sony has just announced a new edition of the State of Play, which will take place at 19:00 (Brasilia time) this Wednesday (09). The broadcast will focus on PS5 and PS4 games made by “Japanese distributors”, but will still show games from developers in other parts of the world.

According to a publication on the PS Blog, the presentation will take about 20 minutes and will be made through the PlayStation channels on YouTube and Twitch. The company also makes a point of mentioning that there won’t be any news about PlayStation VR2 or the device’s titles.

Sony has also posted a notice for content creators who are going to rebroadcast the State of Play. By all accounts, they will need to omit copyrighted music.

This broadcast may include content protected by copyright law (such as licensed music) over which PlayStation has no control. There are license agreements beyond our control that may interfere with broadcasts and VOD files for this broadcast. If you wish to save this stream as VOD to create review videos or repost excerpts from the performance, we advise you to omit any copyrighted music.

State of Play was already being speculated

A Game Reactor reporter had already reported that Sony was preparing an event. That’s because, the Japanese company launched Gran Turismo 7 last Friday (04) and thus, needed to report more details about its upcoming premieres. Now, the showcase is confirmed.