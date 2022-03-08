Student with symptoms of Parkinsonism seeks treatment in the US that costs BRL 181,000; family makes ‘kitty’ | Bahia

A student interrupted her dental school in Feira de Santana, a city 100 km from Salvador, after symptoms of Parkinsonism, which can be caused by Parkinson’s disease. Brisa Silva, 28, is looking for a technique developed by a doctor in the United States that could reverse the disease.

Because of physical difficulties, the Bahian had to suspend the course in search of treatment, which costs R$ 181 thousand. Brisa was diagnosed with the disease three years ago. Her mother, Lindaci de Jesus Silva, follows her daughter’s drama.

“Her hands were very slow, her gait started to change and become different,” he reported.

Some of the symptoms presented by the student were difficulty urinating, slowness of movement and lack of firmness to perform tasks such as making meals and closing the car door.

Her health has progressed rapidly and she had to drop out of college at the end of seventh period.

“I had to drop out of college because I was feeling a bit of difficulty in my hand, when it came time to see patients at the college’s clinic”, said Brisa Silva.

Parkinsonism is the set of symptoms that can be caused by Parkinson’s disease, characterized by rigidity, tremors and slowness of movement. However, there are several conditions besides the disease that can cause these signs.

“Among the various diseases that can cause this symptom of Parkinsonism, Parkinson’s disease is the most common, however we have several others that are less frequent than Parkinson’s. The use of some drugs that are used to treat vertigo, psychiatric diseases, can cause similar symptoms”, explained the neurologist Juliana Nunes.

The professional says that in the case of Parkinson’s, cases are rare in young people.

“It can happen that a young person has Parkinson’s disease. This is mainly associated with some genetic functions.”

Juliana Nunes says that to complete the diagnosis of the disease, a medical evaluation is necessary.

“We have to carry out a more detailed assessment and follow the evolution of this patient. It needs to be evaluated by the specialist, because the patient may present some clinical symptom, some data that will suggest that he is presenting a type of Parkinson’s disease or else the Parkinson’s disease itself,” he said.

Parkinson’s disease has no cure, but there is treatment to improve the quality of life.

“We have some medications that we can use and the patient has a good response in terms of symptoms. This can improve the quality of life”, said the specialist.

The family of Brisa Silva makes a crowdfunding to pay for the treatment in the United States that costs R$ 181 thousand.

“The treatment is developed by a Brazilian doctor who lives in the United States. With this treatment we can reverse the disease,” said the student.

According to the Brazilian Academy of Neurology, there is still no scientific support to guarantee results in this treatment.

“The heat shock protein induction treatment is a treatment that has been used experimentally to treat some degenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, however there is still no scientific evidence that will confirm that it will bring any benefit to the patient”, reported the neurologist Juliana Nunes.

“Treating with induction therapy with heat shock is not recommended by the Brazilian Academy of Neurology precisely because there is still no scientific evidence in Brazil”.

Despite being an experimental treatment, Brisa and her family bet that the student can resume her movements after the procedure and dream of carrying it out in the United States.

“It is still experimental, but it has given many results. In some videos that we have seen, patients who have already had this treatment were very satisfied. The dream of us, of the family, of Brisa, is that she can achieve this treatment too,” said the student’s mother, hopeful.

