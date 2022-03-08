Suffer with scoliosis? Discover some of the exercises that can help

Scoliosis is a disease capable of generating numerous pains along the spine and throughout the body, as it occurs through the spine. In fact, this is a deviation in the spine, which takes on a shape similar to an S.

Therefore, it is necessary to have medical treatment, including the use of medication and especially physiotherapy to relieve pain. In addition, another very important ally is physical activity, which is why we have separated some exercises for scoliosis that may help relieve symptoms.

Exercise tips for scoliosis

This is a very simple and well-known exercise, and at the same time very effective for pain relief. In this case, the goal is to make the spine stretch to relieve the discomfort. Soon, you will need to lie on the floor on your back. Then bring your legs to the height of your torso, but without lifting your body, as only your legs should move. By repeating the exercise at least ten times, you will surely notice pain relief.

Upside down stretch

Don’t worry, you won’t need to plant a banana tree or something similar, since the exercise only consists of keeping you on all fours. So, lower your body so that you can touch the floor with your hands, but only your torso should go down. That is, your knees and hips should be positioned and aligned with your wrists. This way, you will be “upside down”, but be sure not to bend your knees.

Afterwards, do breathing exercises, inhaling and exhaling. Always keep in mind that as you inhale, you should look forward, open your chest and roll your shoulders back. This will bring your hips up, while as you exhale, you should bring your chin to your chest.

Finally, we have another very simple exercise, but this time it will require a lot of your motor coordination. When in a position on all fours on the floor, with knees and hands supported, stretch one arm forward, but without leaving the position. This way you will be on three supports, but the exercise does not stop there, as you must stretch the leg on the opposite side.

Thus, you will be on two supports and must remain in this position for at least 15 seconds. Soon after, rest a little and do the same movement with the other two limbs, with the correct alternation.