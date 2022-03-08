SUS Chat addresses knowledge and practices of the Multiprofessional Residency this Tuesday (8)

March 7, 2022 – 12:57 pm

#Access to Health #knowledge #esp #integration #Papo SUS #multiprofessional residency







Daniel Araújo – Ascom ESP/CE – Text



Deborah Muniz – Graphic art





The Residency in Health is considered the gold standard of training in the area. Over the last nine years, the Paulo Marcelo Martins Rodrigues School of Public Health (ESP/CE), linked to the State Health Department (Sesa), has trained more than 1,700 professionals who put excellence in a training process designed for the strengthening and sustainability of Ceará’s Unified Health System (SUS).

Taking these experiences as a reference, this week’s Papo SUS will address the specificities of the ESP/CE Multiprofessional and Uniprofessional Residency Program, focusing on the nature of integration between the initiative’s knowledge and practice.

The live will be broadcast on the municipality’s profile on Instagram (@espceara) from 19 pm. Participating in this edition are the psychologist and tutor of the Collective Mental Health Program of the Multiprofessional Residency, Núbia Caetano; the dentist and graduate of the Multiprofessional Residency, Aristéa Carvalho; and the psychologist and resident in Oncology at the General Hospital of Fortaleza (HGF), Aline Franco.

During the conversation, the participants will share all the experiences and perceptions that involve the training process, both from the perspective of the teacher and from the part of the students who are completing or starting this journey.

“SUS is huge, necessary and complex. Wearing that shirt and embarking on the paths of defending it is not always easy or linear. You have to study, train yourself, be open to learning every day, everywhere and, above all, you have to believe a lot”, emphasizes the pedagogical coordinator of Resmulti at ESP/CE, Valesca Sousa.

Multiprofessional Residency

As it constitutes a lato sensu postgraduate teaching modality, the Multiprofessional and Uniprofessional Residency is offered in the form of a specialization course characterized by in-service teaching.

Conceived in 2011, the program aims to activate and train technical, scientific and political leaders through the internalization of Interprofessional Permanent Education, aiming to contribute to the consolidation of a career in public health and the strengthening of the SUS.

Service

Papo SUS – Multiprofessional Residency: the integration of knowledge and practice in the daily life of the SUS

Guests: Núbia Caetano, psychologist and tutor at Resmulti’s Collective Mental Health Program; Aristéa Carvalho, dentist and graduate of the Multiprofessional Residency; Aline Franco, psychologist and resident in Cancerology at Hospital Geral de Fortaleza (HGF)

When: Tuesday (8), at 7:30 pm

Access the ESP/CE profile on Instagram







