The best deals of Consumer Week

Amazon Consumer Week started today (7) and already has interesting offers for you to increase your game library. Far Cry 6, Deathloop and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut are some of the products that are discounted. We have selected the best promotions for you to check if it makes sense for your pocket.
Remember: there is a coupon “APPAMAZON15” which gives an additional R$ 15 discount on the first purchase through the Amazon app. If you meet this requirement, be sure to take advantage.
Check out a selection of the best deals from Consumer Week below:
Games
- Far Cry 6 (PS4) – BRL 139.90
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4) – R$ 89.00
- Medievil (PS4) – BRL 77.49
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto – R$99.90
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS4) – R$169.90
- Marvel’s Avengers Steelbook (PS4) – R$ 159.00
- God of War PlayStation Hits (PS4) – R$59.90
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4) – R$ 99.90
- Deathloop (PS5) – BRL 169.00
- Back 4 Blood (PS4) – BRL 99.90
- Back 4 Blood (PS5) – BRL 129.90
- Cyberpunk 2077 – Steelbook Voodoo Boys – R$ 139.00
- Horizon Forbidden West PS4 Special Edition – R$ 349.90
Gamer setup accessories
Echo devices
