The effects of the invasion of Ukraine are now global

× Reproduction/White House/YouTube

The announcement that the U.S will interrupt the oil import of Russia, and the prospect that at least some European countries will do the same, has left even more stressed a market that was already on edge.

This Monday (7), the mere possibility that the embargo would be implemented led to large oscillations in the international prices of a barrel of oil, which came to be quoted at almost 140 dollars. Now, several analysts believe that the quotation could reach 185 dollars, or even 200 dollarsuntil the end of the year.

The reduction in oil sales can be devastating for Russia. These sales correspond to approx. one-third of the country’s income. The money from the oil companies feeds the military industry from Russia. Vladimir Putinin addition, it consolidated its power by dividing the main positions of these companies among the military, ex-KGB agents and politicians.

But the increase in fuel prices also imposes a challenge to the rulers of countries that oppose Putin. This is the case especially in U.Swhere gasoline, in recent days, had the biggest increase in 14 years, and is expected to reach a historical record. the american president Joe Biden (photo) promised to do everything to “reduce Americans’ pain at the fuel pump”.

To try to offset the effects of the embargo on Russia, the american diplomacy sought unusual paths: the resumption of negotiations with Willaround its nuclear program, and the reduction of sanctions applied for years to the Venezuela of dictator Nicolás Maduro. Both countries have large oil reserves.

It will not be easy, however, to occupy the space of Russia, the second largest exporter of the commodity after Saudi Arabia. Production increases don’t happen overnight. according to the magazine “The Economist”the Saudis would take several months to expand its production by one million barrels a day. All the other OPEC countries, together, might be able to supply another two million barrels a day to the market. Iran, however, would not be able to move before a year.

THE climbing of fuel prices will not stop quickly. Its effects will be felt in all sectors of the economy, putting pressure on inflation around the world. From now on, the global impacts from the invasion of Ukraine accelerate and this must test the determination of the countries of the West.

More news