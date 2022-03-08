The risky strategy of taking over Ukrainian nuclear power plants

After Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia, the Russian army may try to take over a third Ukrainian nuclear plant, Konstantinovka (south), in a risky strategy that seeks to weaken resistance in Ukraine.

With 15 reactors in four plants, Ukraine is the world’s seventh largest producer of nuclear energy, accounting for half of its electricity production, according to data from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Russia recently took over Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. Its reactors were commissioned between 1984 and 1995 and are of modern design compared to those at Chernobyl (power plant built in 1970).

– Why control the plants? –

“This makes it possible to interrupt the supply in large cities. Without electricity, there is no heating, running water, refrigerators or freezers”, explains Jean-Marc Balencie, international relations analyst.

“One of the goals of the Russians is to get people to leave, to exhaust their capacities and the resistance’s will to defend themselves,” he told AFP.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that he does not intend to attack the plants and is willing to “respect IAEA regulations” on protecting these sites, according to Paris.

The three nuclear reactors at the Konstantinovka plant (south), located between Kherson – the first major Russian-occupied city – and Odessa – one of its main targets – could be within range of Russian mortars in a few days.

This would make it possible to verify that Moscow keeps its word.

– How to take control? –

“The Soviets planned to build many of these facilities. Moscow has the blueprints,” said a French military source, who requested anonymity.

Russia can take “its teams of engineers to take care of the plant”, explains this source, or force Ukrainian technicians to stay, as in Chernobyl.

The Russian military took over the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident at the start of its offensive. More than 200 maintenance and security personnel have been barred from leaving the site since February 24, according to the IAEA.

“The Russians arrived when the night team was finishing their shift and did not allow the morning team to enter” in Chernobyl, explains Natasha, who uses a false name as her father is one of the arrested technicians.

But, for reasons of work distribution, the night team does not have access to the data of the “pool where the nuclear fuel is stored” of the plant and if it is not kept in ideal conditions, “there may be risks, such as a local explosion”, he warns.

“Some are starting to fall apart,” says Natasha, referring to an employee who fled on Monday to the exclusion zone around Chernobyl in the dead of winter in Ukraine and has yet to be found.

– Multiple risks –

The Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia plant caused a fire inside the enclosure. While the flames have worried the world, the latest data from the IAEA shows “normal” levels of radiation.

Even so, the director general of the IAEA, the Argentine Rafael Grossi, expressed his fears: “It is an unprecedented situation (…) Here we are in completely uncharted territory”.

Grossi offered to go to Ukraine and establish a safety assurance framework for nuclear power plants.

Jean-Marc Balencie imagines two other possible catastrophic scenarios, regardless of a Russian attack: Ukrainian officials decide to sabotage them when pressed, or resistance fighters taking revenge and attacking a Russian power plant.

“We are in a world where everything that may seem impossible one day becomes real the next day”, says the expert.

