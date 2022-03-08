Thieves steal hospital truck and come across boxes with human heads

Last Thursday (3), a medical supply truck was stolen on an avenue in Denver (Colorado, USA). The thieves took some boxes, and came across an unconventional content: several human heads, which would be used in scientific research in the future.

The recipient of the content would be Science Care, the agency responsible for organ donations in the US for scientific advancement. According to Denver police, there is no information as to what motivated the robbery. One theory is that the criminals were looking for hospital equipment and supplies, and got an unpleasant surprise when they opened the boxes. The other theory is that the theft of the remains was premeditated (albeit the case, for unknown reasons).

In any case, the police oriented the local population to file a complaint if there was any information about the crime. So far, the perpetrators have not been found, and no arrests have been made.

Human heads transported by truck would be destined for scientific research (Image: DC_Studio/Envato)

What happened shocked the population, which is not usually faced with such eccentric crimes. However, this was not the first theft of remains: in 2018, a bag containing 54 severed human hands was found in a river in southeastern Russia. The contents belonged to a forensic laboratory.

It is worth remembering that organ donation is not only linked to research, but also to essential transplants to save the lives of thousands of people around the world. O Canaltech already explained in detail what happens to the body of an organ donor.

Source: Fox News, NBC News via IFL Science