This fruit helps to lose weight, lowers glucose and strengthens immunity.

We are talking about red guava, a fruit that helps you lose weight and has a huge list of health benefits. It has many fibers and vitamins that help prevent various diseases. It is also a low-calorie fruit, therefore, it helps in weight loss diet. Learn more about the benefits of eating red guava.

Red guava: the fruit that helps you lose weight, lowers glucose and strengthens immunity

Works in cancer prevention: Guava is able to prevent breast, prostate, intestine and lung cancer. It is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C, lycopene and polyphenols.

Contributes to the diabetic diet: because it contains pectin, which is a type of soluble fiber that reduces blood sugar levels. In this way, it is known as the “diabetic friendly” fruit. In addition, it has a low glycemic index which together with its fiber prevents high insulin spikes in the blood.

Provides gut health: due to expressive amounts of its fibers, it helps to improve the intestine, promoting good texture of the fecal cake and facilitating intestinal transit.

Other benefits of red guava: it is also excellent for cardiovascular health, for vision health, for fetal development, in addition to its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial action. And finally, this fruit helps to lose weight, as it provides more satiety and few calories.

