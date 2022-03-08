TikTok suspends any video posting in Russia after new laws – 06/03/2022

Social media giant TikTok announced Sunday that it is suspending the publication of all Russian video content to keep its employees safe and comply with new “fake news” laws in that country.

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend live streaming and new content from our video service while we review the security implications of this law,” the company explained in a statement, clarifying , however, that your messaging service will not be affected.

New law

Russia on Friday passed a law that provides for punishments, which can go up to 15 years in prison, for people who publish and spread fake news on the internet involving the country’s armed forces.

In practice, the new rules will punish people who repeatedly share news considered false about the Russian Armed Forces in the conflict with Ukraine, as well as statements that offend the military – or even defending sanctions against the government.

The law provides for imprisonment of five to ten years for anyone who infringes the clause, or a deduction of up to 500,000 rubles (about R$24,000, in today’s conversion) from the victim’s salary or income for a period of up to three years. In the case of forgery with “serious consequences”, the penalty can go up to 15 years in prison.

The point is that the Russian government forbids, for example, the use of the term “war”. Soon, the new law may consider phrases with the word as fake news — Russia treats the invasion as a “special operation”. Calling people over the internet to protest the war in Russia can also be considered an infraction.

According to Reuters, Russian officials have consistently claimed that false information was spread by Russia’s enemies, such as the United States and its allies in Western Europe, with the aim of sowing discord among the local population.

The move comes with a constant siege against local independent media and international portals in the region, with authorities cutting off access to outside materials.

According to Vice, the new law is being seen by critics as serious, as the wording of the legislation is so broad that it involves any citizen who wants to express their opinion, as well as journalists and the media.

“[Esta lei] targets any citizen who speaks the truth,” Olga Lautman, a Kremlin analyst at the Center for European Policy Analysis, told Vice’s website.

dances of side

On the other hand, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has given profiles of Ukrainian residents on TikTok a new purpose. The funny dances gave way to videos with scenes of the war – which has been going on for ten days in the country.

The president of Ukraine himself, Volodymyr Zelensky, in addition to using the network, included tiktokers in an appeal for the population to register and publish on social networks what is happening in the country.

With 60,400 followers, Alina Volik stopped posting videos of her travels to show her routine during the conflict. In the posts, she writes in English. “I show the truth about Ukraine in my stories.”

In one of the posts, she appears lying on a bed, but is suddenly awakened by a siren. “Good morning sound in Ukraine,” she says, adding that she heard the noise four times in one day.

@alina__volik And it’s not the worst what I have right now. People in other cities can’t even go to the grocery store and they sleep on the floor in the metro. ? ???????????? ???? – ukr.kozak

In another video, she tells what has changed in her life since the invasion. “Our gym: going to the shelter and returning home. Our entertainment these days is going to the market or the pharmacy. News instead of movies”, says the young woman who, in one of the scenes, shows supermarket shelves with a shortage of products.

@alina__volik And this is nothing to what people are going through in other regions and cities? watch my inst stories alina__volik ?? ? bringing the era back yall – chuuyas gf

Alina also reveals that she had prepared an emergency backpack, placed beside her bed, with documents, money and a first-aid kit. “Our windows are sealed, so shrapnel won’t spread. You sleep with your clothes on because the alarm can go off suddenly. Your friends send you videos from the shelters.”

Marta Vasyuta, who has 193,800 followers, started to repost videos that circulate on the internet. Most of them show locations destroyed by air strikes. It is not possible to know if she remains in the country or if she is elsewhere, nor if any of the videos are, in fact, hers.

While Anna Prytula stopped sharing images of luxury items to show scenes of war. Unlike the other two, there are only three videos about the flagrant of the conflict and only one of them in English, in which she wrote: “No to war”. She has 41.9k followers.

@annaprytulaaa no war!!!! Ukraine ?? ? ???????????? ???? – Anna Prytulaa

TV and the Vietnam War

The journalism professor at USP (University of São Paulo) Eugenio Bucci points out that the very actions of the President of Ukraine on social networks influence the massive use of the platform to portray the war.

“The president of Ukraine is a celebrity on social media. He is an actor and at the same time he surprises with leadership, which is, to a large extent, leadership exercised on social media, but in the sense of defending peace. It is something new. What we’re seeing in Ukraine is a script that we didn’t have a draft of. That’s why you have to be very careful not to make generalizations about many acts of this theater of war.”

Bucci recalls that in the Vietnam War, television — a novelty at the time — made the “population wake up to the lack of human meaning” of the conflict.

“Television at the time of the Vietnam War was a vehicle for the consumer market. And it was television that began to carry more powerful images to alert the United States of the horrors of war. happening. In Ukraine, TikTok is not a pillar of democracy, but it indicates a channel of reaction”. (With international agencies and reporting by Hygino Vasconcelos and Gabriel Daros)