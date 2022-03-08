Ubisoft and Guerilla producers criticize Elden Ring and generate discussion on Twitter • Eurogamer.pt

Two video game developers opened Pandora’s box by criticizing some features of Elden Ring on Twitter, generating a huge discussion on the platform about dual criteria in professional reviews and whether From Software’s game is as good, or close to perfection, as some claim to be.

The producers in question are Ahmed Salama, UX director at Ubisoft (previously he worked at DICE and Guerrilla Games), and Blake Rebouche, quest designer at Guerrilla Games. It all started when Ahmed Salama said that the fact that Elden Ring had 97 on Metacritic indicated that reviewers didn’t care about UX (User Experience), finishing “my life is a lie”.

Next, Rebecca Fernandez O’Shea, graphics programmer at Nixxes, added that reviewers didn’t care about PC graphics, stability and performance either. Soon after, Blake Rebouche joined the discussion by adding they also didn’t care about quest design, a criticism of Elden Ring’s quests that are difficult to follow.

The public criticism of these producers gave rise to a huge discussion on the social network. Some say the producers are jealous of the scores Elden Ring has received and that From Software’s game has overshadowed other releases like Horizon Forbidden West.

Yesterday we published our final review of Elden Ring where we said that, despite being a brilliant game in some ways, it lacks in other parts. What are you thinking so far of Elden Ring?



