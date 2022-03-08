Ukraine and Russia end 3rd round of negotiations; Kiev Spokesperson Says Breakthrough on Humanitarian Corridors | Ukraine and Russia

The 3rd round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held on Monday (7) ended.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian delegation, Mykhailo Podoliyak, said that there is a small and positive improvement in the organization of humanitarian corridors. No further details were mentioned.

“We are continuing with intensive consultations on the basic political bloc of regulations, along with a ceasefire and security guarantees,” Podoliyak said in a video.

Russian spokesman Vladimir Medinsky said that “it is still too early” to talk about positive progress after the third round of negotiations and that there is no illusion that the next round will bring a “end result”.

An image released by the government of Belarus, an ally of Moscow and which is hosting the talks, showed earlier Russian and Ukrainian delegations gathered.

A Russian spokesperson said ahead of the meeting that Russia’s demands are that Ukraine:

do not be part of NATO at any time

recognize the separation of Crimea, annexed to Russia

recognize the independence of the Donbass republics

The Russian offensive, which began on February 24, has caused the flight of more than 1.5 million people from Ukraine and an even greater number of inhabitants are displaced within the country or blocked in cities bombed by Russia.

The escalation of the conflict also causes financial turmoil and the skyrocketing prices of oil and gold.

The new round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations did not take place on the border between Belarus and Poland, and would be concentrated – according to the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski – in the humanitarian corridors.

However, expectations were not good. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set Kiev’s acceptance of all Moscow’s demands as a precondition, especially the demilitarization of Ukraine and a neutral status for the country.

The Russian army announced on Monday morning (7) the temporary suspension of attacks in some regions “for humanitarian purposes” and the opening of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Kiev, Kharkiv, the besieged port of Mariupol and the town of Sumy, near the Russian border.

Half of the runners, however, head towards Russia and Belarus and the Ukrainian government rejected the proposal.

“It is not an acceptable option,” said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk. She said civilians evacuated from the cities of Kharkiv, Kiev, Mariupol and Sumy “will not go to Belarus, then board a plane and head to Russia”.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke with his Russian counterpart on Sunday, accused Putin of hypocrisy and cynicism over his proposal.

“I don’t know many Ukrainians who want to take refuge in Russia (…). None of this is serious. It’s a moral and political cynicism that I find unbearable,” Macron said in a televised interview.