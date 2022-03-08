Ukraine and Russia resume negotiations in Belarus; understand – International

Ukraine and Russia resume talks (photo: Belarus OUT / AFP / BELTA / Maxim GUCHEK)

Ukraine has rejected the creation of humanitarian corridors for Russia and Belarus proposed by Moscow, an issue that will occupy much of the third round of negotiations between the two countries, which began this Monday (7) afternoon in Belarusian territory.

The Russian offensive, which began on February 24, has caused the flight of more than 1.5 million people from Ukraine and an even greater number of inhabitants are displaced within the country or blocked in cities bombed by Russia.

The worsening of the conflict is also causing financial turmoil and the steep rise in oil and gold prices.

This Monday afternoon began a round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations on the border between Belarus and Poland, which will be concentrated – according to the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinski – in the humanitarian corridors.

However, expectations are not good. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set Kiev’s acceptance of all Moscow’s demands as a precondition, especially the demilitarization of Ukraine and a neutral status for the country.

The Russian Army announced this morning the temporary suspension of attacks in some regions “for humanitarian purposes” and the opening of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Kiev, Kharkiv, the besieged port of Mariupol and the town of Sumy, close to the border with Russia. Russia.

Half of the runners, however, head towards Russia and Belarus and the Ukrainian government rejected the proposal.

“It’s not an acceptable option,” said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk. She said civilians evacuated from the cities of Kharkiv, Kiev, Mariupol and Sumy “will not go to Belarus, then board a plane and head to Russia”.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke with his Russian counterpart on Sunday, accused Putin of hypocrisy and cynicism over his proposal.

“I don’t know many Ukrainians who want to take refuge in Russia (…). None of this is serious. It’s a moral and political cynicism that I find unbearable,” Macron said in a televised interview.

In turn, the Russian representative in the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev accused Ukraine of preventing the evacuation of civilians from combat areas and of “using (civilians) directly and indirectly, even as human shields, which is clearly a war crime.” “.

– “Everything will be fine” –

After the violent bombings in the early hours of Monday, the intensity of the fighting was reduced in the morning due to the “huge losses” recorded by the Russian army, said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, although he urged not to let his guard down.

“Russian occupiers are trying to concentrate their forces for a new series of attacks,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Facebook.

In the capital, Ukrainian soldiers were preparing for a possible Russian attack. The military has placed explosives on what it says is the last intact bridge in the path of Russian forces.

“The capital is preparing to defend itself,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram app. “Kiev resist! Go defend yourself!” he added.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was preparing to bomb Odessa, a strategic port on the Black Sea.

Hundreds of civilians died and thousands were injured in this war. The dead are joined by a painful exodus to neighboring countries that leaves images that move the entire world.

In Irpin, a small town on the outskirts of Kiev partially controlled by Russian forces, an unofficial humanitarian corridor was opened so that thousands of residents could flee across a makeshift bridge and a road guarded by Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers.

Children, the elderly and their families, leaving strollers and the heaviest suitcases behind, rushed into crowded buses and vans, hoping to survive.

“I’m glad I made it, now everything is fine,” said Olga, 48, who was removed with her two dogs.

The mayor of Irpin said he saw two adults and two children dead “before his eyes” when a bomb fell on them.

“They are monsters. Irpin is at war, Irpin has not surrendered,” wrote Oleksandr Markushyn on the Telegram network.

According to Education Minister Sergii Shkarlet, 211 schools were affected by the bombing.

To help children trapped in orphanages in Ukraine, British writer JK Rowling, author of the famous Harry Potter saga, asked for donations and promised to match the amount raised by up to one million pounds (1.3 million dollars; 1.2 million euros ).

– Diplomatic front and sanctions –

In an offensive response, Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on companies, banks and oligarchs to strangle the Russian economy and pressure Moscow to stop its attack.

At the diplomatic level, on the sidelines of direct negotiations, Turkey announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; Ukrainian, Dmytro Kuleba and Turkish, Mevlut Cavusoglu, will meet on Thursday in Antalya (south). Ukraine, however, has not yet confirmed its participation in the meeting.

US President Joe Biden will speak via video conference this Monday at 15:30 GMT (12:30 pm ET) with French President Emmanuel Macron, German head of government Olaf Scolz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while the United States admitted that they are considering the possibility of banning the import of Russian oil.

China, on the other hand, reiterated its “rock solid” friendship with Russia, but said it was willing to participate in peace mediation “if necessary”.

The escalation of the conflict and the prospect of new sanctions made oil prices soar. A barrel of Brent from the North Sea reached 140 dollars, almost a record.

Tokyo and Hong Kong stocks dropped 2.94% and 3.87% respectively, while European stocks, after falling 4% at the opening, rallied during the day.

In response to international sanctions, the Russian government has established a list of countries “hostile” to the country, to which individuals and companies will be able to pay their debts in rubles, a currency that has lost 45% of its value since January.