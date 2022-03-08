Ukraine has ‘continuity’ plan if president is killed

TOPSHOT – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on March 3, 2022. – Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West on March 3, 2022, to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise. “If you don’t have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!” Zelensky said at a press conference. “If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next,” he said, adding: “Believe me.” (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY/AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine has a plan for “continuity of government” if President Volodymyr Zelensky is killed

This statement is from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Ukraine has a plan for “continuity of government in one form or another” if President Volodymyr Zelensky is killed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with CBS on Sunday.

“The Ukrainians have plans that I won’t talk about or go into detail about to ensure there is continuity of government one way or another, and I’ll leave it at that,” Blinken said.

Blinken also praised Zelensky for his “leadership” during the Russian invasion.

“The leadership that President Zelensky has shown, the entire government has shown is remarkable, they have been the embodiment of this incredibly courageous Ukrainian people,” he said.

The United Nations (UN) human rights office reported that 364 civilians had been killed and 759 wounded in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

On Friday (4), the organization had confirmed 331 deaths and 675 injuries in the country. A day earlier, 249 civilians were killed and 553 wounded.

According to the UN office, the actual number of casualties could be much higher, noting that there were unverified reports of hundreds of civilians killed or injured in the city of Volnovakha.