Ukraine says Russia bombs schools, hospitals: ’21st century barbarians’

Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv on the 12th day of the war (Photo: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine called Russian forces “21st century barbarians”

According to Mykhailo Podolak, head of the Ukrainian president’s office, 202 Ukrainian schools and 34 hospitals were hit.

War in Ukraine is now in its 12th day

Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing several places with civilians, such as schools, hospitals and residential buildings across the country. In the opinion of Mykhailo Podolak, chief of staff of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Russian troops’ offensive makes Vladimir Putin’s army the “barbarians of the 21st century”.

“Barbarians of the 21st century. Russia damaged/destroyed 202 schools, 34 hospitals, more than 1500 residential buildings. More than 900 of our settlements are completely deprived of light, water and heat. The Russian army doesn’t know how to fight other armies. But it’s good at killing civilians,” Podolak wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization spoke of at least four Russian attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, as well as health workers and patients, which left at least six dead and 11 injured. The war is already on the 12th day.

“Deliberate Murders”

O Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asked for help on social media on Sunday (6) from Western leaders who support the country. According to him, there will be “deliberate murders” by Russia this Monday (7).

“Russia has officially announced that tomorrow [segunda] will bomb our industries, state-owned enterprises, our military complex,” the Ukrainian president said in a video.

Most industries in Ukraine, built by the Soviets decades ago, are in urban areas of the country. Therefore, Zelensky fears that attacks on these areas are aimed directly at the people who live in the surroundings.

murdered mayor

O Mayor Yuri IIIich Prylypko was killed by Russian troops in the war this Monday (7)while distributing “bread to the hungry and medicine to the sick” according to a statement released by the municipal council of the city of Hostomel.

According to the official statement from the city – which is just minutes from the Ukrainian capital, two other people were with the mayor at the time of his death and were identified as Ruslanom Karpenkom and Ivan Zorya – they also died.

The city of Gostomel (translation) is close to the Antonov military airport which had been attacked on February 25th by Russian forces the day after the invasion of Ukraine.