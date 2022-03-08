Ukraine says Russian troop advance ‘has slowed significantly’

On the 13th day of the invasion, the Armed Forces say troops continue to defend territories in the south, east and north of the country.

EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported early in the morning of this Tuesday, 8, that “the enemy continues an offensive operation, but the pace of advance of its troops has decreased significantly”. On the 13th day of the invasion, the statement says that Ukrainian troops continue to defend sectors in the south, east and north of the country. The capital Kiev and the city of Chernikiv remains under Ukrainian rule. The government added that the country’s air defenses are successfully repelling missiles and air strikes from the Russia. “The occupiers are demoralized and are increasingly resorting to looting and violating the rules of international humanitarian law on military conflicts,” the note reads. For the Ukrainian military, the Russians are moving towards “psychological warfare” and that there are groups that carry out “propaganda work” in occupied territories to influence local residents.