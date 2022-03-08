Ukraine’s President Asks for Help, Says There Will Be ‘Deliberate Murders’

Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelensky said that industries, state-owned companies and the military complex will be bombed by Russia on Monday. (Photo: Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS)

O Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, asked for help on social media on Sunday (6) from Western leaders who support the country. According to him, there will be “deliberate murders” by Russia this Monday (7).

“Russia has officially announced that tomorrow [segunda] will bomb our industries, state-owned enterprises, our military complex,” the Ukrainian president said in a video.

Most industries in Ukraine, built by the Soviets decades ago, are in urban areas of the country. Therefore, Zelensky fears that attacks on these areas are aimed directly at the people who live in the surroundings.

In the video, posted on social media, he complained about what he called “silence” from the international community.

“Thousands of people work in these places, hundreds of thousands live nearby. This is deliberate murder and I have not heard reactions from any world leaders today. No Western leaders reacted to this announcement. Bullies advertise their planned atrocities because there is silence,” he said.

Russia vs Ukraine will have third round of talks

This Monday (7), around 11 am (Brasilia time), the third round of negotiations between Ukrainians and Russians should take place. The meeting was confirmed by Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The previous two, held on February 28 and March 3, took place in Belarus and ended without an agreement to withdraw Russian troops. Monday’s meeting did not have a location revealed.

Among the topics to be discussed are details of the humanitarian corridor agreed between the parties, but whose demands from Putin angered Zelensky, and the ceasefire, which was reportedly flouted by the Russian side.