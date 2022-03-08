Ukraine’s president records video to show he’s in Kiev: ‘I don’t hide, I’m not afraid’ | World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a video on his Telegram channel on Monday night to show that he is in his office in Kiev.

“It’s Monday night. They say Mondays are hard. There’s a war in my country. Every day is Monday now,” says Zelensky before taking a seat at his desk.

In the video, Zelensky says he is alongside his team and that “Ukrainian heroes” are in position, all fighting for victory.

“I stay in Kiev. On Bankova Street. I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone,” he said in the recording.

Zelensky, accuses the Russian army of having failed to evacuate civilians through humanitarian corridors:

“There was an agreement on humanitarian corridors. Did it work? In its place there were Russian tanks, rocket launchers, Russian mines,” said the Ukrainian leader.

This Tuesday (8), the Ukrainian president appeared in another video on the streets of Kiev, in front of barricades. He compares spring to war: “spring is hard”.

A woman and two children died on Sunday in a Russian mortar attack. They were hit on an escape route that residents of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, are using to escape advancing invading troops.

On the second (7th) the 3rd round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place. The spokesman for the Ukrainian delegation, Mykhailo Podoliyak, said that there had been a small and positive improvement in the organization of the humanitarian corridors.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that its forces had entered a “silent regime” on Tuesday. With that, Ukrainian citizens began to be evacuated, the first convoy left the city of Sumy.

