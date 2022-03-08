Ukrainian volunteer shot after taking dog food to shelter

the young woman Anastasiia Yalanskaya, 26, and two other Ukrainians were killed on Thursday while delivering food to a dog shelter in Bucha, 29 kilometers from Kiev, Ukraine. According to Anastasiia’s family, the trio were inside a car, returning from the shelter, when they were shot at close range by men with “heavy weapons”.

Relatives accuse Russian troops of randomly killing civilians to weaken Ukrainian resistance and terrorize innocent people. The Kremlin, however, claims it is only attacking military targets in the offensive.

“I asked her to be more cautious,” said Yevhen Yalanskyi, Anastasiia’s husband. “A mistake costs a lot, but she was helping everyone. I asked her to think about the evacuation, but she didn’t listen,” he lamented.

According to the New York Post, Anastasiia’s car was found with bullet marks not far from her house. The young woman’s body is still in a morgue in Bucha, but because of the fighting in the area, no one can get there.

“She was one of the best human beings I knew. She was committed to helping, to helping her friends and relatives and anyone who needed help. She loved animals. We had a dog and a cat. She was the best partner I ever had.”

