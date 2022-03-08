Ukrainian volunteer shot after taking dog food to shelter

A 26-year-old Ukrainian woman was shot dead in her car on her way back from delivering feed in

Anastasiia Yalanskaya was one of three volunteers who made the perilous journey to the shelter in Bucha, about 28 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital. It is also close to the town of Irpin, where people are being evacuated to escape bombings by Vladimir Putin’s forces, who invaded the former Soviet republic on February 24.

Anastasiia’s car was “deliberately” shot with “heavy weapons” by Russian troops on Thursday (3/3), he told his family.

Anastasiia Yalanskaya Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

Anastasiia Yalanskaya and her dog on a walk in Ukraine Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

It is not known for sure what the soldiers’ intentions were, but volunteer’s relatives believe enemy fighters were targeting civilians. The Kremlin claims it is only attacking military targets on the offensive, but multiple stories of entire families being wiped out and countless photos of destroyed housing blocks paint a very different picture. In a video taken from the dashboard of a car, a series of bombs can be seen falling on a residential area in Chernihiv, killing 33 civilians, according to the “Nerw York Times”.

Anastasiia’s last Instagram post on March 3 showed her sitting in the back of the vehicle with bags of dog food. The animals were left for three days with nothing to eat, as Bucha was under heavy bombardment by Russian forces.

“I asked her to be more cautious”said Anastasiia’s ex-husband Yevhen Yalanskyi. “A mistake costs a lot, but she was helping everyone. I asked her to think about the evacuation, but she didn’t listen”he added.

Anastasiia’s car was found riddled with bullets not far from her home, reports the “New York Post”.

His body is still in a morgue in Bucha, but because of the fighting in the area, no one can get there, a friend told Global News.

“Not being able to help her on the last journey is very painful for me”said Yevhen, who is in Sri Lanka. “She was one of the best human beings I knew. She was committed to helping, to helping her friends and relatives and anyone who needed help. She loved animals. We had a dog and a cat. She was the best partner I ever had.”finished.

Animal rights organizations claim that many dogs and cats are being left behind as people flee war zones.