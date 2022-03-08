Unimed Criciúma celebrates 31 years and presents news for the South region

Medical cooperative was founded on March 7, 1991 and, today, prioritizes innovation

With the mission of promoting health and contributing to socioeconomic development through cooperation in health services, Unimed Criciúma celebrates its 31st anniversary this Monday, March 7th. Having an innovative attitude as one of its main values, the institution celebrates the date with several projects underway in the southern region of the state.

The main one is the Unimed Vale do Araranguá Hospital, which is being built in Cidade das Avenidas and will serve the entire South End of Santa Catarina. Construction began in 2020 and the work is expected to be completed in March of next year. The president of the cooperative, Leandro Avany Nunes, explains that the enterprise stands out for its technology and innovation.

“It will be a complete hospital with operating rooms, inpatient beds, outpatient clinic, maternity unit, imaging department, among other services, and the big difference is that it will be one of the most technological hospitals in Brazil. Our Innovation department is already working to implement several innovative tools, such as self-service totems, digital pre-scheduling, digital patient access and safety, and much more”, says Nunes.

More quickly, Hospital São João Batista (HSJB), in Criciúma, is being renovated and will have a new look later this year. Under the management of Unimed Criciúma since 2019 and definitively acquired in 2021, the institution undergoes changes in the Emergency Department and general reception. The administrative sectors have already been renovated, while the endoscopy and medical offices will be the next to undergo changes.

Integrated Center for Special Therapies

Among the most recent innovations that are being implemented, the vice president of the cooperative, Clarissa Inês Almeida, also highlights the Integrated Nucleus of Special Therapies (NITE). It is a space specially designed to serve neuroatypical children and adolescents, that is, patients with suspected or diagnosed neurodevelopmental delays, such as: Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), intellectual, cognitive and motor disabilities.

“Neurological disorders, such as ASD, are, for the most part, chronic conditions with different degrees of complexity. With this in mind, Unimed Criciúma aims, through the implementation of NITE, to provide its beneficiaries with specialized and individualized assistance, ensuring high quality treatments. With an environment entirely designed to meet all the needs of patients, the clinic will have several professionals specialized in child and youth therapies”, points out Clarissa.

NITE will have a multidisciplinary team composed of neuropediatricians, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and psychologists, who will work together to provide maximum development and better quality of life for patients. The construction of the space started in 2021, in the Center of Criciúma, and the completion of the works is scheduled for May this year.

Telemedicine totem in companies

Provided by Unimed Criciúma during the pandemic, the Telemedicine service is a practical and safe way for beneficiaries to carry out consultations, given that it allows live and distance medical care, through video call. The initiative had positive adhesion and is still in operation, and will also be implemented in the cooperative’s partner companies.

“Throughout 2022, we will install Telemedicine totems in companies served by Unimed Criciúma, which should benefit employees and employers. With just a few clicks, it will be possible to make a medical consultation remotely and in real time. This is one of the novelties for 2022 and is part of the range of services that Unimed Criciúma makes available with the aim of bringing innovation, convenience and agility to its beneficiaries”, completes the president.

Collaboration: Vanessa Amando | Press Office Unimed Criciúma