US bans Russian oil imports | World

US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he would ban US companies from buying oil from Russia.

“We want to increase the pressure against Putin’s war machine,” Biden said in a speech at the White House.

Earlier, the American press anticipated that the Democrat should announce this ban amid sanctions against the Russian government over the war in Ukraine.

“The world is united against Putin’s war”, said the American who considered that the decision may not be accompanied economically by European allies.

He warned that the price of gasoline will rise “even more”, but that it will free up part of the national reserves.

Russia is the largest exporter of oil and natural gas in the world. The country had already been subjected to sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine, but exports of oil for energy had been spared.

Senator Chris Coons, of the Democratic Party, senator said that the ban should be published this Tuesday or Wednesday, in an interview with the American network CNN.

UK to eliminate Russian oil by the end of 2022

The UK will phase out Russian imports of oil and oil products by the end of 2022, said Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng. He urged companies to use the period to ensure a smooth transition.

“This transition will give the market, companies and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports, which account for 8% of UK demand,” Kwarteng said.

In the second, Boris Johnson said his government would establish a new energy supply strategy as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent rise in energy prices accelerated the need for new energy sources and greater self-sufficiency.

Russia says it will cut gas

Russia has said it could close the country’s main gas pipeline to Germany if Western countries ban the purchase of Russian oil.

A rejection of Russian oil could lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market, said Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. According to him, the price of a barrel could more than double and reach US$ 300.

February 27 – Oil tank on fire after being hit by shelling near Vasylkiv military air base in Kiev region, Ukraine

The United States is talking to other countries to find a way to ban the purchase of Russian oil. On Monday, Germany and the Netherlands rejected the idea.

About 40% of the gas and about 30% of the oil consumed in the European Union is of Russian origin, according to the BBC network in the United Kingdom.

Sign indicates construction area of ​​Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Economic impacts of the invasion

The economic impacts of the conflict intensified on Tuesday. Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday (8).

By 9am, Brent crude was up 3.57% to trade at $127.61, while WTI was up 3.02% at $123 a barrel.

Gasoline prices in the US hit a record high. In the UK, nickel trading was suspended after prices doubled in two hours.