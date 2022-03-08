US opens talks with Venezuela on oil

On the day that oil prices hit their highest levels since 2008, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United States had opened negotiations with Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia. The initiative is to find alternative ways of supplying oil, as the Americans currently depend on Russia, which is in its 12th day of war against Ukraine.

At a press conference today, Psaki said that “American military personnel are talking to [o presidente Nicolás] Maduro in Venezuela” on the oil issue. Thus, the United States opens the door to countries it does not normally align with.

In addition to fuel, Psaki said the government of President Joe Biden wants to make sure that Venezuelan citizens are safe.

The spokeswoman stressed that the situation is not ideal for the country she represents and the possible relationship with the three nations would only be commercial. “No one is saying that Iran should get nuclear weapons,” she said.

Despite open negotiations, Psaki said Biden has yet to decide on banning Russian oil imports. According to her, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is the main culprit for the soaring prices.

Biden will do anything to reduce the impact on citizens, including gasoline, but Putin has invaded a sovereign country and there are market repercussions.

Jen Psaki, White House Spokesperson

Today, in the first minutes of trading, Brent crude reached US$ 139.13 and the barrel traded in the US hit US$ 130.50, with both benchmarks reaching their highest levels since July 2008.

By 9:15 am, prices had eased some of those gains, with Brent still up about 6% to $126 a barrel, and WTI advancing similarly to $123.

More than $300 per barrel

Oil prices could rise above $300 a barrel if the United States and the European Union ban Russian oil imports, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said today.

“It is absolutely clear that a rejection of Russian oil would lead to catastrophic consequences for the global market,” Novak said in a video statement broadcast on state television.

“The rise in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 a barrel, if not more,” he said.

