US Representatives Travel to Russia’s Ally Venezuela to Negotiate Putin’s Isolation | Ukraine and Russia

Senior US officials traveled to Venezuela on Saturday to speak with the government of President Nicolás Maduro, seeking to define whether Caracas is prepared to distance itself from Russia, its close ally, amid the invasion of Ukraineaccording to a Reuters source.

The trip, which is the highest-profile US visit to Venezuela in years, was part of a US government effort to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some analysts also see Venezuela as a potential alternative source of oil supplies if Washington tries to restrict energy shipments to Moscow.

US and Venezuelan officials held a round of talks on Saturday but failed to reach an agreement, the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. It was unclear whether a new meeting would be held.

Video shows aftermath of recent bombing in Chernihiv, Ukraine

The visit, which involved senior White House and State Department officials, was initially reported by The New York Times.

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.