Video: Man jumps from broken boat to avoid being sucked into 200,000-ton freighter

This Monday (7), a man, who has not been identified, was sailing in an inflatable raft off the coast of Southampton, England. At one point, the small boat’s engine broke down. So the man had to jump and swim to avoid being sucked into the engine of the cargo ship Al-Zubara, which was carrying thousands of containers and weighing 200,000 tons. The information comes from columnist Fernando Moreira from the Extra newspaper.

Witnesses told the Daily Mail that the man swam as fast as he could, but was still pulled close to the cargo ship’s engine.

“As soon as he saw (the ship coming), he panicked and tried to start his boat’s engine. But when he didn’t start, he jumped. I’m not sure how he managed it. His boat was sucked under and was thrown over the other side. I was so scared for this guy, I got sick to my stomach,” said 18-year-old Eden East.

After struggling to get out of that situation, the man was rescued by people who were in another boat.

The man was then taken to an area hospital.







