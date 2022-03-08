War in Ukraine: Doctor trapped in basement with panther and jaguar

Girikumar Patil with Jaguar and Panther

Credit, Girikumar Patil

photo caption,

Girikumar Patil bought a jaguar and a panther from a zoo 20 months ago

For more than a week, an Indian doctor in war-torn Ukraine has been hiding in a basement of his home with his pets — a black panther and a jaguar.

Girikumar Patil, who bought the animals from the Kiev zoo about 20 months ago, says he won’t leave his pets behind. He has lived for more than six years in Severodonetsk, a small town located in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

After the war broke out, Patil, who is single, left his cramped basement only to buy food for his felines — the male jaguar is 20 months old and the female panther is a six-month-old cub — after the curfew ended. early in the morning. (The jaguar is a rare mix between a male leopard and a jaguar, he says.)

So far, Giri says she has bought 23 kilograms of sheep, turkey and chicken from neighboring villages at prices four times higher than normal.

