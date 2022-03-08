War in Ukraine: Doctor trapped in basement with panther and jaguar

5 hours ago

Credit, Girikumar Patil photo caption, Girikumar Patil bought a jaguar and a panther from a zoo 20 months ago

For more than a week, an Indian doctor in war-torn Ukraine has been hiding in a basement of his home with his pets — a black panther and a jaguar.

Girikumar Patil, who bought the animals from the Kiev zoo about 20 months ago, says he won’t leave his pets behind. He has lived for more than six years in Severodonetsk, a small town located in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

After the war broke out, Patil, who is single, left his cramped basement only to buy food for his felines — the male jaguar is 20 months old and the female panther is a six-month-old cub — after the curfew ended. early in the morning. (The jaguar is a rare mix between a male leopard and a jaguar, he says.)

So far, Giri says she has bought 23 kilograms of sheep, turkey and chicken from neighboring villages at prices four times higher than normal.

“My big cats spent nights in the basement with me. There’s been a lot of bombing going on around us. They’re scared. They’re eating less. I can’t leave them,” says Patil, 40.

“It’s the second war I’m living. But this one is scarier.”

Giri says she previously lived in Luhansk, where Russian-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian troops since 2014 despite a ceasefire agreement. During the fighting in the area, his house and an Indian restaurant he opened in the area were destroyed, he adds.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Ukrainian military forces walk in the small town of Severodonetsk, where Patil lives

He then moved to Severodonetsk, about 100 km away, bought a new property and started practicing medicine. Soon after, he acquired his new pets.

“Now I’m stuck in a war zone. This time I’m really worried. My parents have been calling me and asking me to come home, but I can’t leave the animals behind,” says Patil.

A native of the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Patil says he spent US$35,000 to buy the panther and jaguar from the Kiev Zoo about 20 months ago. He recalls that the zoo allows the private sale of animals as long as the owner has enough space to keep them – in an interview with the BBC, Patil showed the animals’ birth certificates.

He says he arrived in Ukraine in 2007 to study medicine. Since 2014, he has been working as an orthopedist and now works at a government hospital in Severodonetsk, which was closed after the start of the war. He also does private consultations.

Credit, Girikumar Patil photo caption, Patil says he won’t return to India without his pets

In Severodonetsk, Patil lives in a two-story house with six rooms and a small enclosure for the animals. He says he has spent most of his income on his pets — he also has three dogs — and is trying to raise additional funds through his YouTube channels, where he posts videos of his two big cats to about 85,000 users.

“I’ve always been fascinated by big cats – ever since I saw my favorite South Indian movie star, actor Chiranjeevi, in a movie with leopards,” he explains.

The son of a bank manager and a teacher, Patil says he has always been an “animal lover”, keeping dogs, cats and birds at home.

photo caption, Patil and his jaguar

After graduating from high school and college, Patil also became interested in the performing arts, playing small roles in Telugu soap operas. In Ukraine, he says, he acted as a “foreigner” in half a dozen local films and series.

The Russian border is only 80 kilometers from his home, says Patil, but getting there is difficult because of Russian forces in the region. There were intermittent power cuts and internet outages in his neighborhood, but he was able to post video messages on social media regularly.

“I’m the only Indian here and at night I’m alone in the neighborhood. Most of my neighbors have moved to nearby villages. I’ll handle it,” he concludes.