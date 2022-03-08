War in Ukraine: How Other Military Actions Ordered by Putin Ended | World

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not the first time that President Vladimir Putin has tried to impose his interests on former Soviet republics using military force.

First it was Chechnya in 1999; then Georgia in 2008; in 2014, Ukraine itself, with the annexation of Crimea.

But how did these wars end and how do they compare to the current one?

It was September 1999 and Vladimir Putin, then 47, had just been named prime minister. Within months, Putin took over the country’s presidency after Boris Yeltsin’s resignation later that year.

His rise coincides with the start of the second war in Chechnya, remembered for its brutality and the consolidation of Putin as the “strong man” capable of controlling Russia’s internal threats.

Chechnya, a republic that was once part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), had gained its independence in 1991 against the wishes of the Russian government.

In 1994, Russian troops occupied the territory to crush the independence movement. Three years later, in the face of fierce resistance from Chechen rebels, Russian troops finally withdrew.

However, in 1999, there were new clashes between Chechens and Russian troops. The second invasion by Russian troops followed a series of explosions in residential apartments in Moscow, which the Kremlin blamed on Chechen Islamist rebels.

In February 2000, with Putin as president, his troops recaptured and razed the Chechen capital, Grozny. In May, Moscow declared that it controlled the city. Chechnya was integrated into the Russian Federation in 2003 and the end of the war was decreed in 2009, although sporadic guerrilla fighting took place after that.

The cost and brutality of the war caught the world’s attention and various estimates put the death toll in the hundreds of thousands. But the conquest has earned Putin a notable increase in his popularity among Russians after securing control of this strategic republic in the North Caucasus.

Today Chechnya, which enjoys greater stability, is under the firm control of leader Ramzan Kadyrov, whom critics accuse of being authoritarian.

“In the case of the war in Chechnya, what prevailed in the Russian intervention was the concern for its security and disintegration a few years after the socialist collapse”, explains to BBC News Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish news service) professor Domitilla Sagramoso, from the King’s College University, London.

The Short War — Georgia, 2008

Situated at an important geographical point where Europe and Asia meet, Georgia emerged as an independent state after the collapse of the USSR in 1991.

But the growing US economic and political influence in the country has raised concerns in neighboring Russia. Georgia has expressed interest in joining the European Union and the NATO military alliance.

Vladimir Putin, who by now had been in power for nearly a decade, also imposed his iron fist.

Georgia’s strained relations with the Russian Federation escalated with Moscow’s full support of the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, leading to a brief but deadly war in August 2008.

After Georgia’s attempt to retake South Ossetia by force, in confrontation with Russian-backed rebels, Putin launched an offensive that drove Georgian troops out of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

After five days of conflict, in which hundreds of people died, both sides signed a peace agreement brokered by France.

Russia recognized the two breakaway regions as independent states, sparking protests in Georgia and other Western countries.

“Georgia was divided between Georgia and the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which to this day remain occupied by Russia and continue to integrate more and more into the Kremlin,” says Sagramoso.

Mathieu Boulegue, a Russia and Eurasia researcher at the Chatham House Institute in London, believes that “Georgia signaled what would become the future of Russian foreign policy, and that we are seeing these intentions [russas] materialize today”, he tells BBC News Mundo.

The “calmer” invasion — Crimea, 2014

How did the conflict start?

In early 2014, Crimea became the focus of one of the worst crises between Russia and countries like the US and UK since the Cold War, after Ukraine’s pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych was ousted after a wave of pro-European protests.

The Ukrainian people were divided between those who wanted greater integration with Russia and those who supported a greater alliance with the European Union (EU), and Moscow decided to intervene.

For much of February 2014, Putin sent thousands of troops to Russian bases in Crimea. Many civilian “volunteers” also moved to the peninsula under a plan that was carried out secretly and successfully.

On Friday, February 28, 2014, Russia established checkpoints in Armyansk and Chongar, the two main road crossings between mainland Ukraine and the Crimean peninsula. Pro-Russian leaders claimed they needed to protect Crimea from the “extremists” who had seized power in Kiev and threatened their rights.

On March 16, local leaders organized a referendum in which the population was asked whether they wanted the autonomous republic to join Russia.

Ukraine and countries such as the US and UK considered the referendum illegal, but the vote received full support from Russia. According to local officials, 95.5% of voters supported Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

On March 18, two days after the results were published, Putin signed a bill incorporating Crimea into the Russian Federation.

BBC journalist John Simpson, who was in Crimea at the time, wrote that this was the “quietest” invasion of modern times.

“The operation was so quick that it took many by surprise”, says Sagramoso. “Once again, Putin’s popularity has soared among Russians because there was no bloodshed. It was all seen as a masterstroke.”

The Crimea crisis has been resolved, but the conflict between pro-Russian separatists in the Donbas region and the rest of Ukraine has escalated, setting the stage for Putin to invade Ukraine eight years later.

Can these invasions be compared to what is happening in Ukraine?

Each of these wars was unique, but experts trace some common threads, including the Kremlin’s imperialist vision, its perception of security, and its intention to remain influential in the former Soviet republics.

But they warn that the motivations for the current invasion of Ukraine are “completely” different from those of other conflicts, and that it is difficult to predict how it will all end.

Putin insists that this is not a war or an invasion, but a “special military operation” to defend the Russian-speaking population in the Donbas region.

But today the main Ukrainian cities are under siege by Russian forces, including the capital.

“Russia seeks the unconditional political and military surrender of all Ukraine. Russia wants its total capitulation and demilitarization”, analyzes Boulegue.

Sagramoso believes that one of the main differences between now and the episodes in Chechnya and Georgia is “the strong emotional idealization of a greater nation”.

“Putin has often referred to the fact that Ukrainians and Russians are the same people. [a Ucrânia] it is an artificial state that should not adopt a pro-Europe policy.”

Looking for signs of how the invasion of Ukraine will end based on what happened in Chechnya and Georgia seems complicated, among other factors, because of the resistance of the Ukrainian people.

“It doesn’t look like Ukraine is going to capitulate and we don’t know exactly what the Kremlin will consider a success, how far it will go and what the strategy is to end the war,” argues Boulegue.

In this sense, he points out, the most worrying thing is that “this seems to be just the beginning, the first phase of what could be decades that will have consequences for the whole world”.