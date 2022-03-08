War in Ukraine: How Other Military Actions Ordered by Putin Ended

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: How Other Military Actions Ordered by Putin Ended 5 Views

  • Jose Carlos Cueto
  • BBC News World

Vladimir Putin, photographed in Red Square in Moscow.

Credit, Getty Images

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not the first time that President Vladimir Putin has tried to impose his interests on former Soviet republics using military force.

First it was Chechnya in 1999; then Georgia in 2008; in 2014, Ukraine itself, with the annexation of Crimea.

But how did these wars end and how do they compare to the current one?

The brutal war — Chechnya, 1999

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

March 8: the symbol of women’s struggle for their rights | Women’s Day

International Women’s Day, conceived in 1910, was recognized by the United Nations in 1977. Even …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved