War in Ukraine: Images show civilians fleeing amid destruction near Kiev

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

People walk across a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, March 5, 2022

People cross a bridge destroyed during evacuation of the city of Irpin, on March 5, 2022

Ukrainian civilians, aided by the country’s military, are evacuating the small town of Irpin, which is just 20 kilometers northwest of Kiev.

The route is difficult, and many have to travel on foot over bombed-out roads and damaged bridges.

A woman carries a dog as people cross a destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, on March 5, 2022

Irpin found himself on the front lines between Russian and Ukrainian forces last week.

People abandon burning house in Irpin town

Artillery and aircraft attacks caused severe damage in the area, with at least one shelling leaving a residential block almost completely destroyed.

A child watches as residents evacuate the town of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, on March 5, 2022

A visibly exhausted woman is helped across a destroyed bridge in Irpin

In recent days, trains are transporting refugees, mainly women and children.

Girl at the window of a train that departed loaded with women and children who fled the fighting in Bucha and Irpin on March 4, 2022

