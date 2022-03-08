War in Ukraine: Images show civilians fleeing amid destruction near Kiev

9 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, People cross a bridge destroyed during evacuation of the city of Irpin, on March 5, 2022

Ukrainian civilians, aided by the country’s military, are evacuating the small town of Irpin, which is just 20 kilometers northwest of Kiev.

The route is difficult, and many have to travel on foot over bombed-out roads and damaged bridges.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A woman carries a dog as people cross a destroyed bridge in the city of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, on March 5, 2022

Irpin found himself on the front lines between Russian and Ukrainian forces last week.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, People abandon burning house in Irpin town

Artillery and aircraft attacks caused severe damage in the area, with at least one shelling leaving a residential block almost completely destroyed.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A child watches as residents evacuate the town of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, on March 5, 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A visibly exhausted woman is helped across a destroyed bridge in Irpin

In recent days, trains are transporting refugees, mainly women and children.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Girl at the window of a train that departed loaded with women and children who fled the fighting in Bucha and Irpin on March 4, 2022

