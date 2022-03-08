War in Ukraine: Poles open doors to more than 1 million refugees

2022-03-08
War in Ukraine: Poles open doors to more than 1 million refugees

Soldier serves soup to a Ukrainian

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Soldiers and volunteers have been helping Ukrainians in the main train station building in Przemysl

Refugees from all over Ukraine are being welcomed by Poles as they arrive in the city of Przemysl, in Poland, on the border with Ukrainian territory.

There are, however, concerns about how the relief effort can be sustained if the war continues for long.

“We received 180,000 refugees in ten days,” the mayor, Wojciech Bakun, told the BBC. “If it continues like this, by the end of the month we will have had half a million people coming in here.”

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 1 million people have crossed the border with Poland to flee the conflict, according to the Polish Border Guard said on Monday (07/03).

