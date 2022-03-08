War in Ukraine: see the main recent events | World

The war in Ukraine reached its 13th day, marked by the opening of humanitarian corridors. Amid negotiations for a temporary ceasefire and rounds of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, footage from the battlefield shows that Russian attacks continue and seem to increasingly target civilians. There are already more than 1.5 million refugees outside the country and an even greater number of people who are moving within Ukrainian territory or trapped in cities surrounded by Russia.
See the main recent facts of the war:
- Russia opened humanitarian corridors at 10 am Moscow time (4 am GMT) on Tuesday. The Ukrainian government confirmed the information. On Monday, after mutual accusations between the countries for a failure of the weekend’s ceasefire agreements, Moscow announced the creation of six new corridors. Four of the paths offered lead straight to Russia or Belarus. Humanitarian corridors depart from Kiev, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Chernigov and Sumy, which are among the most attacked cities. The Ukrainians considered the offer “immoral” for taking it to Russian territory.
- Ukraine said tonight that Russian Major General Vitaly Gerasimov died in combat in the invasion operation. He would be the second Russian general killed in the war. Russia did not confirm information.
- Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met for the third time since the invasion began on Monday. According to the spokesman of the Ukrainian delegation, Mykhailo Podoliyak, there is a small and positive improvement in the organization of the humanitarian corridors (understand). Russian spokesman Vladimir Medinsky said that “it is still too early” to talk about progress in the negotiations, and that it is not possible to expect that the next meeting will bring a “end result”;
- Ahead of the meeting, a Russian spokesperson said that Russia’s demands are: that Ukraine do not, at any time, be part of NATO; to recognize the separation of Crimea, annexed to Russia; and which also recognizes the independence of the Donbass region;
