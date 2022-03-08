War in Ukraine will be ‘catastrophic’ for global food, says fertilizer giant

Emma Simpson*

BBC News business reporter

7 March 2022

The war in Ukraine will cause a “catastrophic” shock to the supply chain and the cost of food, Svein Tore Holsether, head of one of the world’s biggest fertilizer companies, told the BBC.

“Half the world’s population gets their food from the use of fertilizers, and if that is taken away from some crops, that production could drop by as much as 50 percent,” said Holsether of Yara International, a Norwegian-based company that operates in more than 60 countries and buys considerable amounts of raw material from Russia. “For me, it’s not a question of whether or not we’re going to get into a global food crisis, but how big that crisis is going to be.”

According to him, even before the war in Ukraine, the price of fertilizers was already high because of the increase in the price of natural gas. “Now the landscape is changing all the time,” Holsether said.

“We were already in trouble before the war, and now there’s this supply chain breakdown as we approach the most important period of the season for the Northern Hemisphere, which is when a lot of fertilizer needs to be transported and that is likely to be impacted.”

Russia and Ukraine are among the world’s leading producers in the agricultural sector. Russia also produces huge amounts of nutrients, such as potassium and phosphate, which are essential ingredients for fertilizers (used for growing crops).

Amid the escalation of the war, Russia recommended local producers to suspend exports of fertilizers and their inputs. It is not yet known what the impact will be on Brazil – before the outbreak of the conflict, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went to Russia to, among other goals, guarantee the supply of fertilizers.

It is worth remembering that Brazil is the fourth largest consumer of fertilizers in the world (behind China, India and the United States) and the world’s largest importer of these inputs. Soybean is the main consumer crop of fertilizers in the country. Added to corn, sugar cane and cotton, these four crops absorb more than 90% of the fertilizer produced or imported by Brazil, says Embrapa.

Nitrogen is obtained from natural gas, a fuel of which Russia is the world’s second largest producer and largest exporter. Phosphorus and potassium, on the other hand, are mineral products, of which Vladimir Putin’s country has abundant mines.

Search for alternative suppliers

Yara International has already been directly hit by the conflict after a missile hit the company’s office in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The 11 employees who were at the scene were unharmed.

And while it has not been directly hit by the sanctions against Russia adopted by global powers, it has to deal with the consequences of the measures. Furthermore, trying to secure deliveries has become even more difficult because of the impact on the logistics industry.

According to Holsether, Russia is responsible for a quarter of the essential nutrients for fertilizers in food production in Europe. “We are doing everything possible to find alternative suppliers, but there are limits because of the tight schedule.”

Market analysts also warned that switching suppliers would mean higher costs for farmers and lower crop yields. This could generate even higher costs for food.

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, has repeated that Brazil has options for importing fertilizers, citing Iran, Canada and Morocco as examples. But industry experts assess that the situation is not so simple and that the severity of the scenario varies from input to input.

Svein Tore Holsether explains that the price of fertilizers was already high due to the rising cost of natural gas

According to Marcelo Mello, from StoneX, the most worrying picture is that of potash, which has Canada, Belarus and Russia as the largest producers, with shares of 40% and 20% of the market each, respectively. In other words, the three countries account for almost 80% of the world supply.

“It is no longer a question of ‘maybe we will have a supply crisis’. We will certainly have a crisis. There will certainly be shortages, not only in Brazil, but worldwide”, said the consultant in an interview with BBC News Brasil.

Other potash producing countries, such as Israel, Chile, Jordan and Germany, produce small volumes and already have buyers, so Canada remains as an alternative.

“But it’s us going to Canada and all the Corinthians fans”, Mello jokes. “So it is very unlikely that Canada will be able to make up for what Russia and Belarus will miss in the market.”

Regarding phosphorus, Russia is the third largest exporter, behind China and Morocco. Here, according to the consultant, if 100% of Russian exports are blocked, there should be no shortage of phosphorus in the world, but the situation should be very similar to that of potassium before the war. That is, with a very tight market and high prices.

Finally, in the case of nitrogen, a raw material for the production of urea, widely used in Brazil as a fertilizer and in the production of formulas, Russia is only behind in exports if the Middle East is considered together, since countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iran — major producers of oil and natural gas — are major exporters.

Here, the consultant explains, even if Russian exports are completely blocked, there should be no shortage of product, as China is currently out of the international market (which happens seasonally between December and March, during the Chinese winter), but it should resume production. in may.

But nutrients are not the only factor to consider. Enormous amounts of natural gas are needed to produce ammonia, the main ingredient in nitrogen fertilizer. Yara International, for example, depends on large amounts of Russian gas for its European plants.

In 2021, the company was forced to temporarily suspend production of about 40% of its capacity in Europe because of rising wholesale gas prices. Other producers also suspended supplies.

So, in the last year, the price of fertilizers has gone up thanks to a combination of several factors, such as higher shipping fees, sanctions on Belarus (another major supplier of potash in the global market) and extreme weather conditions. As a result, the price of food also rose.

For the head of Yara International, the world must seek, in the long term, to reduce its dependence on Russia for global food production.

“On the one hand, we’re trying to keep fertilizer flowing to farmers to maintain agricultural yields. At the same time… there has to be a strong reaction. We condemn the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Honestly, it’s a very difficult dilemma.”

Brazil imports 85% of the fertilizers it uses and Russia accounts for 23% of imports. Potassium is what most worries and 'there will certainly be a global shortage' of this nutrient, say analysts

Climate change and population growth were already adding to the challenges facing the global food production system even before the pandemic began.

The chief executive of Yara International describes the war as “a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe”, highlighting how vulnerable to shocks the global food supply chain is currently. One of the main examples is the covid-19 pandemic.

Due to factors such as a pandemic, inflation and unemployment, hunger hit 19.1 million people in Brazil in 2020, part of a contingent of 116.8 million Brazilians living with some degree of food insecurity — a number that corresponds to 55 .2% of households, according to the National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil, carried out by the Penssan Network.

The increase in the number of Brazilians going hungry, from 10.3 million in 2018, to 19.1 million in 2020, represents a growth of 85% in two years.

Food insecurity ranges from poor quality food, through instability in access to food, to hunger itself.

Food insecurity ranges from poor quality food, through instability in access to food, to hunger itself.