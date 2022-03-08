War in Ukraine will be ‘catastrophic’ for global food, says fertilizer giant

  • Emma Simpson*
  • BBC News business reporter

The war in Ukraine will cause a “catastrophic” shock to the supply chain and the cost of food, Svein Tore Holsether, head of one of the world’s biggest fertilizer companies, told the BBC.

“Half the world’s population gets their food from the use of fertilizers, and if that is taken away from some crops, that production could drop by as much as 50 percent,” said Holsether of Yara International, a Norwegian-based company that operates in more than 60 countries and buys considerable amounts of raw material from Russia. “For me, it’s not a question of whether or not we’re going to get into a global food crisis, but how big that crisis is going to be.”

According to him, even before the war in Ukraine, the price of fertilizers was already high because of the increase in the price of natural gas. “Now the landscape is changing all the time,” Holsether said.

“We were already in trouble before the war, and now there’s this supply chain breakdown as we approach the most important period of the season for the Northern Hemisphere, which is when a lot of fertilizer needs to be transported and that is likely to be impacted.”

