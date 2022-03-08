what are the differences between these products?

Diet, light and zero products are food for special purposes. Therefore, his recommendation is for some specific situations and, contrary to what many people think, they are not always low in calories. Therefore, we list the differences between them.

Differences between diet, light and zero foods

The National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) controls diet, light and zero foods. In this sense, there are certain requirements that food products must meet in order to use these nomenclatures.

diet foods

Diet foods are intended for diets with restricted nutrients, which can be sugars, proteins, fats and sodium. Therefore, they are specifically formulated for groups with specific physiological conditions (diabetes, hypertension, etc.) and must be exempt or contain minimal amounts of such components.

However, these foods are usually added to other components to replace the characteristics of the nutrient removed. For example, yogurt may not contain fat, but the manufacturer may include chemical additives to restore the texture and flavor that the fat provides.

light foods

For a food to be considered light, it must have at least 25% less of a nutrient compared to its original version. In general, the reduced components in light foods are sugar, sodium and fat.

zero food

Zero foods are those that do not contain any components. Thus, for a food to be considered zero, it must contain a maximum of 0.5g of such nutrient in 100g/ml of the product. This classification is similar to that of diet foods, but the zero versions usually don’t go through the same nutrient substitution.

Diet, light and zero foods lose weight?

These foods are often misused as part of weight loss diets. This is because a food is not necessarily less caloric because it contains a reduced amount of a particular nutrient or because it is free of it.

For example, a cheese can be light due to the lower amount of sodium, but this element does not add calories to the diet because it is a mineral. Therefore, light cheese will not be less caloric than the traditional one.

Are these products healthier than the traditional ones?

Diet, light and zero foods are also not necessarily healthier, as they may contain higher amounts of some nutrients instead of others. That is, a product can have much more fat due to the removal of sugar. Therefore, it is very important to read the labels so as not to make wrong choices.