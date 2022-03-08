What does China have to lose by supporting Russia? | World

The leaders of the two powers met in Beijing in early February and expressed their closeness. The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, was marked by statements of Xi Jinping’s support for Moscow and its national security concerns.

In a statement released after the meeting, the two countries stated that “the friendship between [Rússia e China] has no limits, there are no ‘prohibited’ areas of cooperation” and which aim to “fight the interference of external forces in the internal affairs of sovereign countries”.

But since Vladimir Putin officially recognized the independence of the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk and started the military operation in the neighboring country, statements of support from China have become less consistent and more discreet.

According to analysts consulted by BBC News Brasil, the cautious way in which Beijing has been dealing with the war in Ukraine is a reflection of the country’s fears regarding possible economic and political retaliation.

Since Russia began sending troops to the Ukrainian border in late 2021, China has adopted a measured pro-Moscow speech.

In the weeks leading up to the invasion, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called Moscow’s national security concerns “legitimate”, saying they should be “taken seriously and discussed”.

Through state media, the government in Beijing also claimed that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is taking an aggressive stance in refusing to respect the sovereign right of other countries – such as Russia and China – to defend their territory.

“Both Russia and China want to create a position of antagonism in relation to the United States and find in this ambition a common position”, says Alexandre Uehara, academic coordinator of the Brazilian Center for International Business Studies at ESPM.

For Vicente Ferraro Jr., political scientist and researcher at the Laboratory of Asian Studies at the University of São Paulo (USP), there is also an ideological component involved in the approximation between the two powers.

“Both partly contest political liberalism and accuse the West of inappropriately trying to ‘export’ its political models to other societies and cultural contexts. Political liberalism and, indirectly, representative democracy are presented by both not as universal values. , but as constructions of the West instrumentalized for geopolitical ends”, he says.

After the official start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine last week, the Chinese government said it believed in “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries”, but also expressed the view that Russia had “legitimate security concerns” that “must be be taken seriously and treated appropriately”.

On Wednesday (02/03), Beijing still rejected the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia and classified the economic penalties announced by the United States and Europe as illegal.

“We don’t approve of financial sanctions, especially sanctions launched unilaterally, because they don’t work well and have no legal basis,” Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, told a news conference. “We will continue to maintain normal economic and commercial exchanges with the relevant parties,” he said.

Significantly enough, China has also not used the word “invasion” in any of its pronouncements when it comes to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

However, surprisingly, Beijing abstained from the UN Security Council vote condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The country also preferred to abstain from a second resolution, voted on by the UN General Assembly. The text, approved by 141 member states, also criticizes the Russian government for its military actions and classifies the recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a “violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations”.

At the same time, one of the most notable facts about China’s reaction to the conflict is that there were no words from President Xi Jinping — all statements were issued by representatives of the ministries.

What does Beijing have to lose?

According to international policy experts, China’s biggest fear in supporting Moscow is damaging its economic ties with Europe and the United States.

“China has huge economic interests in Europe and has to be careful that its support for Putin is not so obvious as to provoke negative reactions from France, Germany or the continent in general”, says American Bruce Jones, director of the Project. on International Order and Strategy from the Brookings Institution think tank.

In all, China exported around US$420 billion (R$2.1 trillion) in goods to Europe in 2020, according to the European Union (EU), and was the main source of origin of the bloc’s imports. The amount is only behind what was traded by the Chinese power to the United States, which reached US$ 452 billion (R$ 2.2 trillion).

The Chinese market was the third main destination for European exports in 2020, accounting for 10.5% of EU exports.

The Chinese government fears that vigorous and vocal support for the Russian military operation could discourage its trading partners in Europe and America from expanding further.

At the same time, he fears that a worsening of sanctions against Moscow could damage his own economic relationship with the Russian market.

Russia is also an important trading partner for China and the two countries have been strengthening ties even further in recent years.

Total trade between the powers jumped 35.9% last year, according to Chinese customs data, and Moscow serves as a major source of oil, gas, coal and agricultural commodities for Beijing.

“There is an expectation that the deepening of trade relations with China could offset, at least in part, the impact of economic sanctions imposed by the West against Russia”, says Vicente Ferraro Jr. “However, the extent of this amortization is still unknown and a side effect of the sanctions for Chinese companies that have trade relations with both Russia and Western countries is not ruled out.”

According to the expert, economic sanctions against Russia could increase the price of commodities due to tensions, especially oil and gas.

However, the breakdown of trade relations with Europe and the US could be even more damaging for Beijing. “The trade volume between China and Western countries is much higher than the trade volume between China and Russia,” says Ferraro Jr.

Affront to internal interests

In addition to the economic impact, China still has political interests at stake.

From a geopolitical point of view, the Xi Jinping government may be seeking not to contradict itself, as a message constantly repeated by Chinese leaders is that the country does not interfere in the internal affairs of others and that other nations should not interfere in their internal affairs. .

For Alexandre Uehara, China did not approve the recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and as soon as the decision was announced by Putin he began to soften his speech in favor of Moscow.

“China also has territories that demand more autonomy and independence, such as Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang, and sees the recognition of the independence of separatist regions in Ukraine as an affront to its internal interests,” he says.

According to Uehara, the Chinese government fears that if it supports Russia’s actions in Ukraine, other countries may take Putin-like attitudes towards their own territories.

And by abstaining from voting at the United Nations against Russia, Beijing may be seeking to signal to the rest of the world its true position on the issue.

“Although such a move does not represent a veto against Russia, it does have different political implications. It may signal to Russia that China is concerned about the escalation of tensions and the political and economic impact that the conflict could have on the international system.” “, says Vicente Ferraro Jr., from the Laboratory of Asian Studies at USP.

“But it can also signal to developing countries and the global south that China does not condone interventionist practices promoted by great powers.”

At the same time, when the Chinese government rejected the imposition of sanctions against Russia in recent days, it knew it could receive similar treatment if it decided to take Taiwan by force, in what would be a costly and bloody operation.

The island proclaimed itself an independent republic in 1911 and established itself as a democracy, but China considers it an inalienable part of its territory and in recent years it has been ostensibly engaged in the reunification project.

During a regular press briefing in Beijing, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, said China never believed that sanctions were the best way to resolve problems between nations.

For the Chinese Communist Party, how the current crisis may impact its own people and worldview is also a concern.

For this reason, the government is manipulating and controlling information about the situation in Ukraine in its press and social media.