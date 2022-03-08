What does the letter Z mean, used as a military symbol of the Russian army – GQ

+



Pro-Russian protest in Serbia included old Russian flag and the letter Z (Photo: Getty Images)

It is in the tanks, in schools, on social networks and even in the uniform of athletes who support the invasion of ukraine by Russia. THE letter “Z” has become a way for pro-Putin Russians to speak out in favor of military action, in addition to preventing friendly fire between Russian military personnel in the war zone.

The choice raised doubts, since the letter Z does not even exist in the Cyrillic alphabet, used in the invading country. The Russian government has given official explanations, but researchers and users on social networks continue to speculate on the reasons for the choice.

Researcher Kamil Galeev of the Wilson Center studies Russian nationalism. For him, who lives in Moscow and detailed his analysis on social media, there are fascist overtones and an effort by President Vladimir Putin to use the war to establish a new symbol of national identification.

Excerpt from official Russian propaganda with shirts with the letter Z (Photo: Reproduction/Twitter)

“This symbol invented a few days ago has become the symbol of the new Russian national identity and ideology,” wrote Galeev. In addition to tanks, the “Z” is on clothing distributed by Putin’s government, in official pro-war advertisements, on cars and buildings, and even on sportsman’s uniforms.

Russian athletes are banned from playing many sports globally. In others, they can participate with restrictions. Included in the Gymnastics World Cup, Russian Ivan Kuliak wore a uniform without the country’s flag. He took third place in a stage won by a Ukrainian, Illia Kovtun. When it was time to take the podium, Kuliak put a sticker with the letter “Z” on his uniform.

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wears Z symbol after official competition (Photo: Reproduction)

The Meaning of Z in Russia’s Military Campaign

As the Russian Defense Ministry wrote on Instagram, the Z stands for “Za pobedy”, which means “to victory”. The lyrics were also inserted into official communications, in which the government emphasized, in English, the speech that the war aims to “demilitarize” and “denaZify” Ukraine.

Researcher Kamil Galeev noted another meaning that has been widely publicized, that of “Zapad”, which in Russian means “west” – therefore, a reference to a possible intention of Russia to expand its territory towards the west. There were also those who correlated with the fact that Z was the first letter of the name of the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russian propaganda even included the letter “V”, also present on tanks and in official advertisements. The Russian ministry included the lyrics in messages with the phrases “sila pravde”, which means “the power of truth”; and “zadacha budet vypolnena” which says “the task will be completed”