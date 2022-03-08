what is the syndrome that turned a baby into a celebrity

posted on 03/08/2022 14:15



Locklan receives hundreds of glowing comments on his Instagram profile, most of them comparing the baby’s look to that of a rock star – (credit: @uncombable_locks/Instagram/Play)

Baby pictures have the potential to go viral on the internet since it was invented. But for Locklan Samples, fame came for a different reason. The boy, born in Georgia, United States, was just ten months old when he was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition: impenetrable hair syndrome.

“(The syndrome) looks fake, but that’s probably because it’s so rare. There are only 100 confirmed cases worldwide! Follow my journey through my wild hair and my goal to spread some joy across the internet,” Katelyn Samples, Locklan’s mother, wrote as she introduced him to the profile she had just created for him on Instagram.

And the most common thing happened in cases of extreme cuteness and well-taken photos: in about five months and less than 60 publications, the @uncombable_locks profile reached more than 27 thousand followers and comments from people from different parts of the world. Most of them praising how cool Locklan and his ‘rock star’ hair look. In addition, Katelyn has given interviews to different newspapers and TV shows in the United States, telling how it was to discover the variation in her son’s genes.

When it started to appear, the ‘electrified’ aspect of the locks surprised the mother as soon as it began to manifest itself. “At first you see ‘syndrome’ and you’re like, ‘Oh my God,’ is there something wrong with my baby? Is he in pain or something?”, she told in an interview with good morning americafrom the channel of ABC TV. And the answer is no, babies don’t feel pain or have some sort of hives on the scalp because of the condition.

different format



Another frequent question is whether this is not just a case of white babies with curly hair. And, of course, to a more inattentive observer it can look like ordinary curly hair. However, the differences are visible already at first glance. Starting with the fact that the hairs are thinner in people with this condition, which makes the scalp more visible.

In other cases, the baby may be born with black or dark brown hair and gradually change to the silvery blonde characteristic of the genetic mutation when the phenotype begins to manifest. This is what happened in a report described in the Anais Brasileiros de Dermatologia, in March 2006.

In the article entitled Do you know this syndrome?a group of researchers from the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Minas Gerais (FCMMG) and the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP) explains what happens to people with this genetic alteration.

While ordinary hairs are cylindrical, the shaft in the case of impenetrable hair syndrome is triangular and this can only be seen when the hair is viewed under a microscope. Another point is that the structure has small grooves that go up and down along the hair and make it impenetrable.

A curious fact is that the condition will not always manifest itself in all wires, as with Locklan and the English twins Agnetha and Anja Norendal. Electrified hair can only manifest in a few strands and make parents and doctors even more curious. In addition, it is also possible that the condition decreases with age and may have a new texture after adolescence.