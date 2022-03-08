What is WhatsApp Beta and how to install it on Android and iPhone | Technology

Before officially releasing new features, WhatsApp usually tests them with a restricted group of users. This is done through the beta version of the app, which can be installed on Android and iPhone.

WhatsApp Beta is the version that allows developers to identify errors and make necessary adjustments to new features in the application (see below how to install). On Android and iPhone, there are a limited number of seats for users who will receive new features before others.

The idea of ​​releasing news first to a smaller group of users is to ensure that any problems in this update do not cause inconvenience to the entire user base. In the case of WhatsApp, it represents more than 2 billion people.

It is through the beta version that changes are anticipated, such as the one that allows using WhatsApp Web even if the cell phone is disconnected from the internet. The option began testing in July 2021 and was rolled out to more users in November of that year.

How to enter WhatsApp Beta on Android

Access to “Play Store”; search by “Whatsapp”; On the app page, look for the section “Join the Beta Program”; click in “Participate” and confirm the choice new window that will appear.

It is possible that the area about the beta version of the messenger is not available on the Play Store. If this happens, the store must provide a warning that “the Beta program of this app has reached the participation limit”, which will prevent the installation of the trial version.

At the time of publishing this report, the beta version of WhatsApp on Android did not allow new participants to join.

How to enter WhatsApp Beta on iPhone

In the App Store, search for “TestFlight”; click in “Get”; Then open the WhatsApp page in TestFlight; click in “To accept”; click in “Install” and confirm your choice.

The app also has a limited number of spots for its beta version on iPhone. Therefore, it is possible that the TestFlight page reports that “this beta version has already reached the limit of testers”.

At the time of publishing, the WhatsApp page on TestFlight did not accept new users in the beta version.

The g1 asked WhatsApp if there is a forecast of new vacancies in the beta versions for Android and iPhone, but there was no response from the platform.

