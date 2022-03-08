What Ukraine and Putin have to do with the Amazon and Bolsonaro

Dear reader,

President Jair Bolsonaro believes that “some well-known heads of state” want to discuss the sovereignty of the Amazon. He repeats an old habit of the extreme right: creating ghosts to scare the country and start believing in its creatures. That’s why Bolsonaro said he was grateful to Vladimir Putin. Not only because of the Russian being a model for the European extreme right – from the French Marine Le Pen to the Italian Matteo Salvini, at least until the invasion of Ukraine –, but also because of that country’s vote at the December 13, 2021, session of the Council of Security.

That day, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, vetoed a resolution proposed by Ireland and Niger, which had the support of the US, UK and France. Faced with the global threat posed by climate change, Western countries wanted the issue to be securitized, that is, to be addressed not only in environmental forums, but also in the council. The argument was simple: extreme events, droughts, floods and other catastrophes affect peace and war between nations and the security of territories and populations.

Concerned that its expansion into the Arctic region would be stopped because of the effects it would have on the world, Russia, through its diplomat, said that it found it “counterproductive to include the climate component in peacekeeping mandates and special political missions.” : “The assessment of climate-related risks, the conduct of analyzes and measures in response should be carried out in specialized forums”.

These forums have their legitimacy constantly attacked by Bolsonaro. A presidential candidate, he considered following the example of his guru, Donald Trump, and withdrawing Brazil from the Paris Agreement. But it’s one thing to have saliva to criticize the Accord, another to have gunpowder to face a Security Council resolution. The captain sees behind the NGOs and ecologists the action of foreign powers and the progressives of the West. Here’s your logic. She is just like Putin. But the Russian has a majority in Parliament. And the strength to close the organizations and put the opposition in jail – or in the cemetery.

It is true that Emmanuel Macron defended the discussion on an international statute for the forest. It is also true that some academics have seen in the action of criminal loggers, supported by an inconsequential environmental policy, an attack on the responsibility to protect a biome, whose destruction would threaten the security of humanity. And, when we talk about protection responsibility in bodies like the Security Council, the way is opened for sanctions to the country or to the groups of a future axis of climate evil.

In addition to his potassium ethic, of hiding behind the screen of a supposed economic reason – Brazil’s dependence on Russian fertilizers – his sympathies for President Putin, Bolsonaro sees in his Russian friend an ally to follow his environmental policy, responsible for the highest level of deforestation in the Amazon in ten years. He governs himself with ideology. It is she who sees the protection of the environment as an attack on the sovereignty of the Nation, instead of seeing sustainability and the green economy as an opportunity for development, with its promise of wealth for the country.

Brazil lost the industrial revolution. He decided to maintain slavery for most of the 19th century instead of betting on wage labor. Delay was chosen instead of industry in the name of a sovereignty at odds with humanity, which did not interest the country, but only a few who sponsored the infamous scene of the slave trade and the cracking of the whip that brutalized our souls. The delay manifests itself even so now.

Instead of encouraging the exploration of potash in São Gotardo (MG), where the company responsible says it has enough reserves to supply the country for the next 60 years, Bolsonaro used the crisis in Ukraine to defend another point of his ideology: the liberation of mining. on indigenous lands. Candidate in 2018, the captain said he didn’t mind being called Captain Custer, a reference to the American military who fought an inglorious war against the Sioux. On the same day that it resumed its old idea, the mining company announced in Minas that it was going to double the production of glauconitic siltstone, a greenish-colored rock used 200 years ago in the US as a potassium fertilizer, but unknown in Brazil.

This happens because the president has a logic for the Amazon from past centuries – occupation and integration – from the times when prey was confused with colonial enterprise. But the government’s authority over the forest should not be treated as that of an emperor, above the laws and any republican accountability. If someone doesn’t know the reason for this, it can be understood with an example: the owner of an apartment cannot burn it down, because in doing so, he puts the lives of everyone in the building at risk.

To have free hands in the Amazon, Bolsonaro knows he cannot even depend on Putin. In his live on March 3, he said: “The Amazon is ours and its sovereignty cannot be relativized. The best way to not have its sovereignty relativized is to have Armed Forces increasingly capable of inhibiting possible aggression or possible interference. external”. You’re right. But then the Brazilian Navy, for example, could not have 80 thousand men, more than double the British Navy, with less than half the ships and submarines of the United Kingdom.

There has long been a feeling of mistrust among the Brazilian military about the intentions of developed nations with regard to the Amazon. And a huge concern for your protection. It is, for example, because of the analysis of the characteristics of the region that Brazil did not sign the international convention that banned cluster bombs. For the military, this ammunition – which the Russians dumped in Syria and are now accused of doing the same in Ukraine – would violate international humanitarian law only if used in urban areas, where its effects would not distinguish civilian from military targets, which would not be the case of the forest.

But it is not by rearming a country or changing the profile of its defense expenditures – currently highly committed to the payment of salaries, pensions and pensions – that the threat linked to the securitization of the environment will be removed. It will not be much less hiding data on deforestation that Brazil will fight its vulnerabilities in international forums. The country, as I said to the Estadão Army colonel and expert in geopolitics Paulo Gomes Filho, needs to have “a mature position”: “We cannot deny climate change. Can they be used against our interests and serve agricultural protectionism? They can. It is a reality. have effects that must be fought”.

This is the government’s problem. Bolsonaro and those around him deny the reality of the climate and expose Brazil to international backlash. Afterwards, the captain goes out into the world in search of “support”. And he finds them in the international extremist community of which he is a part. In it are African, Arab and European despots, reactionary populists and all sorts of ultra-conservatives capable of invading the Capitol. The extreme right has become an international movement. She wants to have free hands to build a world according to her ideology. Putin understands Bolsonaro. After all, he also wants to have his hands free on what he thinks is his piece of the planet.