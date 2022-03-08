Which countries help Ukraine during Russian invasion?







Russian military in Crimea in 2021 worried other countries Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Ukraine was one of the top five most searched topics on Google in Brazil in the week ended March 4. According to data from the Google Trends tool, the search for answers about the Russian invasion jumped 550% in the period following the beginning of the military operation led by Moscow.

Among the questions most asked by Brazilians are those that try to understand which countries are providing assistance to Ukrainians and how this assistance is being granted.

The polls range from “Who will help Ukraine?” even searches for specific assistance provided by some nations, such as the United States, Germany and Brazil.

According to experts consulted by BBC News Brazil, aid to Ukraine has been sent in three different ways: through arms and economic aid, reception of refugees, and through diplomatic support.

The main countries involved in the efforts are the allies in NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and the European Union (EU) and neighboring nations, which have been responsible for receiving most of the Ukrainians fleeing the war.

But the help doesn’t end there. Support for Ukraine was also expressed through diplomatic channels, through official statements and votes at the United Nations, by hundreds of countries that opposed Russian military action.

“In general, the world has shown itself to be very sympathetic to the Ukrainian cause. This support can be seen through the 141 votes in favor of the resolution that condemned Russia for the invasion of the UN General Assembly”, evaluates Demetrius Pereira, professor of ESPM International Relations.

How are NATO and European Union members helping?

For the first time in its history, the European Union is sending arms to a nation at war.





Ukrainian refugees have been arriving in neighboring countries such as Romania Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced last Sunday (27/02) that the bloc had agreed to provide 450 million euros (R$ 2.4 billion) to finance the supply of weapons to Ukraine, and another 50 million euros (R$280 million) for non-lethal equipment such as fuel and protective items.

In addition, at least 21 member countries of the European bloc and of NATO have offered some type of assistance individually.

The US State Department, for example, has committed the equivalent of US$350 million worth of weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft systems and bulletproof vests.

French President Emmanuel Macron has committed 300 million euros (R$1.6 billion) in military equipment and fuel to assist the Ukrainian army.

Germany, which had a long-standing practice of blocking the delivery of lethal weapons to conflict zones, confirmed it would supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers, 500 Stinger missiles, nine howitzers and 14 combat vehicles. At the same time, the country announced the lifting of the blockade on the shipment of German-made weapons through other countries.

The decision marks an important change and could open the way for increased military aid to Ukraine from other countries on the continent. That’s because a part of the weapons made in Europe are at least partially manufactured in Germany – which means that the country can interfere in the decision to send them to other regions.

Germany and the Netherlands are also considering sending a joint Patriot air defense system to a NATO battle group in Slovakia, which borders Ukraine.

Belgium, Portugal, Italy, Spain, Greece, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Croatia and Slovenia also provided military assistance. Israel and Australia, which are not members of the EU or NATO but act as allies, also pledged assistance.

Some countries even announced sending humanitarian aid. The United States has stated that it intends to collaborate with US$ 54 million (R$ 270 million) to be spent by Ukrainian non-governmental organizations and the British government decided to complement the donation with the same amount.

Italy has sent 110 million euros (R$610 million) in immediate aid to the Ukrainian government, while Spain has pledged 20 tonnes of supplies. France, the Netherlands, Turkey and Greece also promised to help with donations that can be used for food and medicine.

So far, none of the NATO or European Union countries has expressed any intention of directly interfering in the conflict, with the deployment of troops.

According to international security experts, the powers seek to minimize the risk of any escalating conflict. “The West and NATO have shown that they want to avoid a direct confrontation in Ukraine with Russia”, says Vicente Ferraro Jr., political scientist and researcher at the Laboratory of Asian Studies at the University of São Paulo (USP).

The analyst explains that, according to Article 5 of the treaty that governs NATO, the military alliance is obliged to defend any member state that is attacked. And it seems so far, the group should only act in these circumstances.

economic sanctions

Support for Ukraine is also manifested in the form of economic sanctions against Russia.

The European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries over the weekend announced an unprecedented set of financial sanctions.

Among the measures are the exclusion of Russian banks from the Swift international financial transfer system and the freezing of a large part of the Central Bank of Russia’s reserves held abroad.

The sanctions are intended to push the Russian economy into recession, putting pressure on public opinion against Putin’s military action in the neighboring country.





Zelensky called for firmer measures against Moscow Photo: Government of Ukraine / BBC News Brazil

Who is receiving the refugees?

Another important expression of support for Ukraine is the welcoming of thousands of people who are leaving the country.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, 1 million refugees have already fled Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. European Union estimates also indicate that the total number of people trying to leave the country could reach 4 million.

“In just seven days, we witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighboring countries,” Grandi wrote on social media. “For many more millions within Ukraine, it is time to silence the guns so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided,” he added.

Demetrius Pereira says that Ukraine’s neighboring countries are the ones that have dealt most intensively with the hordes of Ukrainians that cross the border every day.

“Poland, Slovakia and Romania are the countries that are receiving the most refugees so far. Moldova, despite not being part of either NATO or the European Union, is a neighbor that has helped a lot too”, says the expert.

According to the UN, among the countries that received the most Ukrainians in recent days, until March 3, are:

-Poland received 505,582 people-Hungary, 139,686-Moldova, 97,827-Slovakia, 72,200-Romania, 51,261-Russia, 47,800-Belarus, 357

Nearly 90,000 people have already left these countries for other nations in Europe.

In Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine, refugees can stay in reception centers if they don’t have friends or relatives who can accommodate them. They receive food and medical care. Poland is also preparing a medical train to transport wounded Ukrainians.

Hungary and Romania are offering financial aid for food and clothing. Children are getting places in local schools.

The Czech Republic will allow refugees to apply for a special type of visa to stay in the country.





In Irpin, a mass breakout is taking place Photo: Reuters / BBC News Brazil

Poland and Slovakia have asked the EU for help in their refugee assistance efforts. In response, Greece and Germany are sending tents, blankets and masks to Slovakia, while France is sending medicines and other clinical equipment to Poland.

The EU is also preparing to offer Ukrainians fleeing the conflict a right to stay and work for up to three years in all 27 EU nations. They must also receive social assistance and access to housing, medical care and schooling for the children.

Is China helping?

China has not expressed any intention to send economic or military aid to Ukraine so far.

Unlike the member states of NATO and the European Union, the Asian country has shown a position more allied to Russia – albeit with a moderate speech.

The diplomatic relationship between Moscow and Beijing, which has become increasingly close, could be seen at the Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital, with Putin being one of the few world leaders present at the event.





At the recent Winter Olympics in Beijing, Putin and Xi showed their closeness Photo: AFP / BBC News Brazil

The Chinese government also issued statements in which it called Moscow’s concerns about its national security “legitimate”, saying they should be “taken seriously and discussed”.

On Wednesday (2/3), Beijing still rejected the possibility of imposing sanctions against Russia and classified the economic penalties announced by the United States and Europe as illegal.

However, surprisingly, Beijing abstained from the two votes held at the United Nations – the Security Council and the UN General Assembly – to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to analysts consulted by BBC News Brasil, the cautious way in which Beijing has been dealing with the war in Ukraine is a reflection of the country’s fears regarding possible economic and political retaliation.

“China has huge economic interests in Europe and has to be careful that its support for Putin is not so obvious as to provoke negative reactions from France, Germany or the continent in general”, says American Bruce Jones, director of the Project. on International Order and Strategy from the Brookings Institution think tank.

And Brazil?

Brazil was one of the 141 nations that voted in favor of the resolution that condemned Russia for the invasion of the UN General Assembly last Wednesday (03/02). The country also voted against Moscow in the Security Council.

In terms of diplomacy, the Itamaraty also asked for the suspension of hostilities and a diplomatic solution. However, he described the invasion as a “deflagration of Russian military operations against targets on Ukrainian territory”.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who recently met with his Russian counterpart in Moscow and said he was in solidarity with Russia, limited himself to issuing instructions and recommendations to Brazilian citizens in Ukraine.

Brazil, however, has acted to facilitate the reception of those fleeing the war. In an ordinance issued on Thursday (3/3), the federal government determined the granting of a 180-day visa to refugees and the possibility of temporary residence for Ukrainians and stateless persons for a period of two years.

There is also an effort to help Brazilians in Ukraine – with a Brazilian Air Force cargo plane taking off from Brasilia bound for Warsaw, Poland, to rescue nationals who are fleeing the war. The aircraft leaves Brazil with 11 and a half tons of materials aimed at humanitarian aid to civilians who are suffering the consequences of the conflict.

