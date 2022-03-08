With the crisis, mental health service is dismantled at Hospital São Paulo – 03/07/2022

It was supposed to be just another announcement of cuts at Hospital São Paulo — the institution has been reducing costs since February —, but the meeting on the 21st took patients and professionals by surprise. In one fell swoop, one of the leading hospitals in the capital of São Paulo dismantled the entire mental health service.

Coordinator of the sector since 2014, psychiatrist Vanessa de Albuquerque Citero says she has already lived through difficult situations at the hospital, but she did not expect that action. “The team was practically decimated,” she reports.

The meeting at the Vila Clementino hospital, in the south of São Paulo, left an atmosphere of desolation in the corridors. Hired five months ago to join the mental health service, psychologist Caio Tavares had just hit the card when he learned of the dismissal. “We knew that the hospital was undergoing restructuring, it had a complicated financial issue, lack of medication, such as psychotropic drugs, but it was a surprise”, he says.

Until that day, the team of 18 professionals provided multidisciplinary care, helping patients admitted to the hospital and those who arrived at the emergency room on a psychiatric emergency basis or referred by Cross (Health Services Supply Regulation Center).

The importance of the service goes beyond the care aspect. Opened in 1940, Hospital São Paulo was the first teaching hospital in Brazil to be built for this purpose, acting as the pedagogical arm of the Escola Paulista de Medicina/Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo). In 2021, the hospital received 50 resident students in the field of psychiatry alone. “We have a fundamental role in human relationships: how do you deal with situations, how do you deal with a family that is suffering, how do you welcome them. We are models”, explains Citero. “The damage is immeasurable in cutting a team like that, without a rational strategy.”

In addition to residents and some civil servants, Hospital São Paulo has a large part of its employees under the CLT regime – the main focus of the cuts. In mental health, four psychologists, four occupational therapists and five psychiatrists were fired. Today, the team consists of three professionals with a public service examination, including the coordinator. For her, the situation makes the service and assistance structure unfeasible. “They said that there is no possibility of reversing this because the hospital is in a very urgent need”, she reports.

The morning, which was supposed to be dedicated to inpatients, ended with the entire team in HR. Still in shock, Tavares vented on Twitter about what he called “dismantling”. The message went viral beyond the classroom — a reflection of a long-term crisis and financial hardship.

me and my entire mental health team at the hospital were laid off. so in one day. psychiatrists, psychologists and occupational therapists. the dismantling of the SUS taking shape every day. I’m floored. — I fall. (@caiot_) February 21, 2022

The climate of the corridors

Reports of late payment of wages and lack of supplies and medicines are nothing new in the HSP. In April 2017, according to data from the institution itself, published by Agência Brasil, 14,000 people were no longer seen at the emergency room and 461 patients were unable to be hospitalized due to tight spending. At the time, the institution accumulated R$ 149 million in debts with banks and R$ 11 million in debts with suppliers. Asking for more resources, residents promoted a symbolic act of hugging the HSP.

Today, the hospital does not update the debt amount, but indicates that the financial deficit worsened during the pandemic. “Covid-19 brought a greater financial demand than other staff demanded. There was a need not only for personnel, but also for material. We knew that the crisis was great”, says Citero.

In early February, with the arrival of the new superintendent, Nacime Salomão Mansur, came the management shock: a major overhaul of the staff. Since then, 200 professionals have been laid off, many without warning. Last Thursday (3), employees, together with members of SinSaudesp (Union of Public Health Workers in the State), held a protest against the cuts in the hospital’s premises.

The HSP says that the dismissals prioritized professionals hired during the pandemic and “were necessary and unavoidable due to the internal restructuring that aims to financially sanitize the institution”. In a note, the institution points out the reason for the crisis: the amounts received from the public power by the HSP to serve the SUS (Unified Health System) have been frozen for years and are insufficient to cover expenses.

“The hospital’s new management is already in dialogue with the municipal, state and federal governments in order to seek joint solutions to the crisis. It will also promote the renegotiation of contracts with suppliers and interest on bank debts, among other measures”, says the note signed by the Paulista Association for the Development of Medicine (SPDM), which manages the hospital.

Meanwhile, there is no lack of reports of lack of supplies, postponed surgeries and delays in scheduling appointments in the specialties that resist there, such as gynecology, ophthalmology and otolaryngology.

Citero says that there is even a reduction in the number of beds. “The hospital, which has the capacity to care for almost 800 patients and was already seeing 300, from what I understand, will operate with less.” In a note, the HSP says that since February there has been no reduction in the number of beds available.

The emergency room is restricted to patients with more severe and complex conditions referred via Cross or those arriving by ambulance. Since last August, patients who seek the emergency of the HSP are referred to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) Vila Mariana. The hospital says that the change has no connection with the crisis and it is a trend in the health service in São Paulo to direct the first care to the UPAs.

“Embrace the São Paulo Hospital”: In 2017, residents and employees asked for financial resources for the university hospital with a symbolic act Image: Disclosure/Unifesp

essential service

Even with the downsizing of teams and services, the dismantling of the mental health service sounded an alert for professionals in the area. Founder of the Department of Psychiatry and Psychology at Unifesp, Luiz Antônio Nogueira Martins asked, in a note addressed to the administration of the HSP, the readmission of professionals.

“As the founder of both services, I vigorously urge all managers of the governing bodies of the HU-EPM/Unifesp complex to make efforts to reverse the dismissal of these professionals, under penalty of seriously compromising mental health care , both to patients and their families, as well as to medical and multiprofessional residency residents”, says the retired professor.

The mental health service at the HSP has been undergoing reformulations since 2018. With the inauguration of Unifesp’s Center for Integrated Attention to Mental Health, psychiatric hospitalizations were abolished and part of the team transferred to the new space. Since then, the team coordinator says that an agreement was maintained with the hospital’s superintendence to maintain the minimum structure of services. “What happened on the 21st of February was a breach of agreement”, observes Citero.

For Tavares, the youngest psychologist to join the team, the action is a loss not just for the patients. “We didn’t stop during the pandemic. We were on the front line, in assisting patients with covid-19 and family members who were suffering from the situation. It was a moment of great wear and tear for professionals too”, he observes. “In society, in general, the topic of mental health was circulating all the time as something relevant and important. It’s very sad to see this happening.”

He says that the fired team has supported itself since then in a kind of mourning. “It is a collective mourning for the team that disbanded, but also for the mental health scenario in Brazil and the dismantling of public health”, he observes. “We understand mental health as an essential service.”