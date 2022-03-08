World exceeds 6 million deaths from covid-19

The world today passed the mark of 6 million deaths from covid-19, according to data from the American University Johns Hopkins. Brazil is the second country with the most victims, with 652,438 confirmed deaths from the disease, behind only the United States (958,621).

Although the contagion is slowing globally and many countries are relaxing restrictions, the WHO (World Health Organization) said it is premature to say we are nearing the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s too early to claim victory. There are still many countries with low vaccine coverage and high transmission,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in an interview last Wednesday (2).

While 56% of the world population has already received two doses of the vaccine against covid-19, in low-income countries this number drops to 9%. The WHO target is to achieve 70% coverage in all nations.

Countries with the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths

United States (958,437) Brazil (652,216) India (514,036) Russia (348,467) Mexico (319,604)

Brazil considers downgrading covid-19 to endemic

Last week, the day after Brazil surpassed 650,000 deaths from covid, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) published on social media that the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, is considering downgrading the contagion of covid-19 in Brazil to endemic.

The WHO has not yet done the same.

“Due to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario and in accordance with paragraph 2 of Art. president, pictured next to Queiroga. The cited law article says that the Minister of Health is responsible for providing for the situation of the health emergency.

Yesterday, Brazil registered 219 deaths and 15,810 cases of the disease, according to data from the press consortium whose UOL is part.

*With Estadão Content